 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2024

Underwater Noise Reduction Guidance from BIMCO, ICS

Copyright Annawet boongurd/AdobeStock

Copyright Annawet boongurd/AdobeStock

BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide which aims to help the shipping industry understand and reduce underwater radiated noise from ships and help the industry implement the underwater noise guidelines from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The attention on underwater radiated noise from ships has significantly increased over the last few years and the demand for action has risen due to its effects on marine creatures and the environment. Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater noise at low frequencies and research has shown that the noise is harmful to the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life.    

“Ocean noise harms the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish and invertebrate species, which many coastal communities, especially indigenous communities, depend on for their food, livelihoods and cultures. Reducing underwater radiated noise from ships is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship; it is of critical importance to ensure ocean health,” says Michelle Sanders, Alternate Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Maritime Organization.

Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from BIMCO and ICS explores the sources of underwater noise and its far-reaching impact on marine life. It also explains the content of the IMO guidelines and how to set up a noise management plan and looks at the scope of regional regulations and voluntary measures.

"As our industry cuts greenhouse gas emissions through the uptake of energy efficiency measures, the level of underwater radiated noise will also reduce and help protect marine life and the environment,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

Click here to pre-order the first edition of the “Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from ICS Publications.

Related News

(Photo: MINDEF Singapore)

Singapore Boosts Undersea Might with Two New Submarines

Singapore commissioned two new advanced submarines on Tuesday, vessels its navy says are meant to protect sea lines of communication…

“Our province has been shaped by the Atlantic Ocean. It can be extremely cold, extremely unforgiving. If it works here, it will work anywhere. The technology we [develop and] use here can be adapted to anywhere else in the world. We are adaptive, we're nimble, we're problem solvers. And at the end of the day, we are collaborative." Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. Photo courtesy the office of Minister Andrew Parsons

NL Government Helps Power Regional Maritime, Offshore Energy, Subsea Tech Cluster

Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada, discusses the innovative technology…

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Technology Time - Newfoundland & Labrador Style

In the market for innovative maritime, offshore and subsea technology? If so, it’s a good bet that your colleagues in Newfoundland…

Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Since its founding in 2012, Kraken Robotics has operated by the succinct motto: “Innovate or Die.” Fast forward to 2024,…

(File photo: Nexans)

Cyprus Backs Multi-billion 'Great Sea Interconnector' Subsea Electric Cable Link

Cyprus will support a multi-billion euro electric transmission cable linking the power grids of Europe to the Middle East…

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news