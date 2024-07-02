 
New Wave Media

July 2, 2024

OPT and Unique Group Team Up for USV Services in Middle East

OPT's WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

OPT's WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) and UAE’s subsea technology and engineering services firm Unique Group have partnered up to offer unmanned surface vehicle (USV) services in the Middle East.

Unique Group and OPT will collaborate to deploy OPT’s existing WAM-V USV in the UAE and other countries in the Gulf Collaboration Council (GCC) region.

By integrating OPT’s commercially available vehicles with Unique’s position in the offshore energy industry in the UAE, the companies expect the accelerated adoption of USVs in the region.

"Working with Unique Group will further accelerate our efforts to deploy USVs globally. We are very excited about the prospects of expanding into the UAE and applaud the local industry’s forward thinking in adopting autonomous technologies,” said Philipp Stratmann, OPT’s CEO.

“By leveraging our extensive regional experience and advanced engineering capabilities, we are committed to helping OPT develop a GCC-specific WAM-V 22. This next generation vessel will be designed to meet the regions stringent safety regulations while ensuring environmentally conscious and efficient operations,” added Jack Dougherty, Global Head of USV at Unique Group.

Related News

Image courtesy ABYSSA

Exail, RTsys and ABYSSA Connect on Ocean Floor Mapping

Exail, RTsys, and ABYSSA announced a strategic partnership in the CARMA (Mineral resources mapping by AUVs swarms) project.

Tendon mooring lines that support floating offshore wind (Credit: FibreMax)

ABS and FibreMax Team Up for Floating Wind Mooring Tech

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Dutch company FibreMax have signed an agreement to collaborate on stiffness-driven…

(Credit: SLB)

SLB OneSubsea to Design All-Electric Subsea System for Equinor’s Fram Sør Field

Oilfield services company SLB has, through its joint venture OneSubsea, secured a contract from Equinor for the front-end…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Installation of Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Export Cables in Full Swing

Boskalis’ cable-laying barge Giant 7 has started the installation of the second and final nearshore export cable for the…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Picks Argeo for Site Survey Work for 1.6GW Floating Wind Farm Off California

RWE has selected Argeo, a subsea service provider, to perform the site investigation work for Canopy offshore wind farm,…

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Secures $47.6M in New Contracts Backlog

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has strengthened its order backlog with $47.6 million worth of new contacts.Reach…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news