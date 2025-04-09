OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance Software for Ships and Subsea Vessels

OEG Energy Group (OEG) has officially unveiled GEOBASE, an offshore industry’s first dedicated vessel dimensional control assurance solution for survey and positioning systems onboard ships and subsea vehicles to feature calibration software.

It has been developed as a database to help document survey vessel geometry and standardize the measurement of vessel dimensions, sensor placements, and reference points.

Alongside this, it processes the calibration and verification for all installed heading and attitude sensors, which will ensure accurate positioning and survey data integrity.

Survey teams often face challenges due to inconsistencies between hardware and software manufacturers, with varying configurations and sign conventions in vessel survey setups.

These misalignments can result in positioning errors, increased operational risks, and costly delays.

GEOBASE eliminates this complexity, enabling users to manage and quality-assure vessel geometry, installed survey sensors, and their relationships throughout the ship’s lifecycle or for the duration of a project.

Designed by OEG’s team of dimensional control surveyors and software engineers, GEOBASE provides an independent resource to verify, simultaneously and with precision, that a vessel and any subsea assets on board are fully functional and capable of delivering accurate positioning data ahead of leaving port and while operating in field.

The company’s proprietary software supports all vessel types and subsea vehicles, including ROVs, trenchers, and offshore structures requiring precise calibration.

Its precision and ease of use was reinforced during extensive field testing, further validating GEOBASE as the new industry benchmark for vessel dimensional control and calibration assurance.

GEOBASE is designed for users of all experience levels to conduct a vessel dimensional control survey, an attitude and heading sensor calibration, and a GNSS position verification. OEG provides a two-day training course to equip dimensional control teams with the knowledge and confidence to maximize its capabilities.

"Offshore operations that rely on precise positioning, whether for geophysical surveying or installing subsea infrastructure like cables and wind turbines, depend on accurate vessel dimensional control surveys. These appraisals use advanced metrology techniques, including offset calculation, sensor alignment calibration, vessel antenna alignment, and node position verification, ensuring millimeter-precision measurements,” said Brian Gamet, survey director for OEG’s subsea division.