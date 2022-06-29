 
New Wave Media

June 29, 2022

USACE Galveston Taps eTrac for $13M Hydrographic Surveying, Mapping Contract

The shared capacity, indefinite delivery contract will support USACE Civil Works projects to help advance navigation safety, dredging, flood control and hurricane response.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District awarded eTrac, a Woolpert Company, with an architect-engineer contract to provide hydrographic surveying and mapping services within the Galveston District and potentially the USACE Southwest Division. The five-year, Multiple Award Task Order Contract has a total shared capacity of $13 million. It will support planning, design, construction and maintenance projects to help advance navigation safety, dredging, flood control, beach nourishment, hurricane response and similar USACE Civil Works projects.
Under this contract, eTrac will conduct hydrographic and bathymetric surveys of offshore waters, shallow and deep draft inland waterways and channels, coastal areas, inland lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. 

eTrac will collect and process shallow water, multibeam sounding data, side-scan sonar data and vertical-beam echosounder data to support a wide range of services, which could include planimetric, boundary and utility surveying. In addition, eTrac and Woolpert will support this contract with photogrammetric mapping, engineering and design; geodetic control surveys; and the collection, processing and management of high-accuracy GIS data.

