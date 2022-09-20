Tuesday, September 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2022

Valeport provides boost to Seabed Conservation Project

ReMEDIES Project Manager Fiona Crouch is joined by Guy Frankland of Valeport to announce Valeport’s sponsorship of the vital ReMEDIES project. Image courtesy Valeport

ReMEDIES Project Manager Fiona Crouch is joined by Guy Frankland of Valeport to announce Valeport’s sponsorship of the vital ReMEDIES project. Image courtesy Valeport

The largest seagrass restoration, education and innovation project in England, LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES, will receive support from environmental sensor manufacturer, Valeport, for the project’s final two years.

The marine conservation project which is led by Natural England, focuses on five Special Areas of Conservation along England’s south coast and Valeport’s sponsorship announcement coincides with an extension to the project which will now run until October 2024.  The newly extended five-year ReMEDIES project seeks to protect and restore sensitive seabed habitats which are at risk and aims to plant a total of eight hectares of seagrass meadows – four hectares in Plymouth Sound and four hectares in the Solent Maritime Special Area of Conservation.

Seagrass meadows are increasingly being recognized for their essential carbon capture abilities – seagrass can be as effective at absorbing and storing carbon as woodlands. It also provides a vital nursery bed for juvenile fish and protected creatures like seahorses and stalked jellyfish, cleans surrounding seawater and helps stabilize the seabed which can help to reduce coastal erosion.

However, seagrass meadows are a globally threatened ecosystem – with estimates suggesting the planet loses an area of seagrass the same size as two football pitches every hour.  At least 44% of the UK's seagrass has been lost since 1936. The delicate and endangered seagrass meadows in the UK are vulnerable to factors including wasting disease, pollution and physical disturbance such as anchoring, mooring and launching of leisure boats, as well as other shore- and water-based activities.  In addition to planting new seagrass meadows, ReMEDIES is working to protect existing meadows by helping recreational users to minimize impacts on these sensitive habitats. The project is trialing Advanced Mooring Systems that help reduce impacts from recreational boating on the seabed, producing best practice guidance for boaters, seagrass location maps and conducting seagrass monitoring.

“The precision marine instruments we make are used for many purposes, including environmental monitoring and we’re proud to announce our sponsorship of such a crucial conservation project," said Guy Frankland, Valeport’s head of marketing. "We’re delighted to be on board to support this project until its conclusion in October 2024.  Alongside assisting ReMEDIES’ Save Our Seabed program with funding, Valeport is looking forward to getting involved in various activities as the partnership grows.”

For a number of years Valeport has been involved in supporting seagrass conservation, previously sponsoring a two-year seagrass protection and restoration project in Tor Bay and more recently Valeport has collaborated on a new, non-invasive method to monitor seagrass biomass on the seabed around England’s South West coast.  The new technique, developed in partnership with Natural England, HydroSurv and the University of Plymouth is set to change the way seagrass meadows are monitored in the future; as the cost-effective platform allows surveys to cover much larger areas and enables rapid re-survey work as required.

LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES partnership to ‘Save Our Seabed’ is funded by the LIFE program and led by Natural England in partnership with Marine Conservation Society, Ocean Conservation Trust, Plymouth City Council/Tamar Estuaries Consultative Forum and Royal Yachting Association/The Green Blue.

 ReMEDIES Project Manager Fiona Crouch is joined by Guy Frankland of Valeport to announce Valeport’s sponsorship of the vital ReMEDIES project. Image courtesy Valeport

Related News

Image courtesy Subcon Blue Solutions/Wonder Reef

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering Meets Art, Subsea

Born from offshore engineering, the Wonder Reef literally came to life under the guise of Subcon Blue Solutions, large scale…

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining’s Underwater Mining Crawler for the Underwater Remote Mining System. The crawler will help recover diamond-bearing kimberlite ore from deep open pits at the Ekati Diamond Mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Image courtesy IHC Mining.

Subsea Mining: Arctic Canadian Diamond, IHC unveil innovative Crawler

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining report that they have reached the next important milestone in the development…

(Photo: NYK)

New Wood Chip Carrier Will Collect Ocean Microplastics

A newly built wood chip carrier vessel recently delivered to Japanese shipping company NYK is equipped to collect ocean microplatics…

Image copyright Stuart Conway/Courtesy UKHO

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

David Parker, the Head of Hydrographic Programs at the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) discusses the rationale behind the new UK…

(Photo: CMA CGM)

New Buoys Aim to Help Protect Whales from Ship Strikes

A network of acoustic monitoring buoys aims to help protect North Atlantic right whales—one of the world’s most critically…

Credit: Saltwater Stone

'True ROV Autonomy for EOD Robotics' - Greensea Systems, Seebyte Team Up

Greensea Systems and Seebyte, two companies specializing in ROV software, have partnered up, citing growing demand for "true…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

A New Era of Affordable Tangle-Free Propulsion

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2AE/3AE - Marine Engineer Relief needed ASAP (Sept-Dec)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news