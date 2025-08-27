Verlume, Kraken Robotics Establish Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Subsea Battery Solutions

Verlume, developer of subsea intelligent energy management and storage solutions for the offshore energy industry, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Kraken Robotics, developer of SeaPower subsea battery solutions, to deliver best-in-class subsea power storage.

By integrating Verlume’s Axonn advanced energy management technology with Kraken’s high-performance subsea batteries, the partnership will provide reliable, efficient, and scalable power solutions capable of stabilizing offshore energy networks, enhancing subsea autonomy, and supporting the transition to low-carbon operations for the global defense, oil and gas, renewables and offshore robotics sectors.

Kraken has selected Verlume as its systems integration partner for resident subsea power delivery, marking the start of a strategic collaboration to deliver fully integrated, industry-leading solutions that overcome the most complex subsea power challenges in offshore environments.

Combining the complementary expertise of these two industry leaders, the collaboration will unlock new efficiencies, expand capabilities, and ensure rapid access to SeaPower batteries manufactured at scale from Kraken’s production facilities in Rostock, Germany and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia—accelerating delivery and strengthening supply across strategic markets in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada.

This integration represents a market-first crossover: the introduction of military-grade battery technology into the commercial offshore energy sector for the first time, with Kraken expanding the reach of its battery systems into offshore energy markets, while Verlume accelerates its impact within the global defense sector.