VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (LD-AUV) powered by Kraken’s pressure tolerant batteries. Kraken and Dive Technologies entered an agreement in August 2020 that stipulated Kraken to supply subsea batteries for the LD-AUV, with Kraken also acquiring a license to build two Dive LD-AUVs for use in Kraken’s growing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business.

“Our team is excited to be working with Kraken Robotics,” said Jerry Sgobbo, Dive President & CEO. “We have always been impressed by the battery and sonar technology coming out of Kraken.”

Production of Kraken’s first Dive LD-AUV is currently underway with the first unit being manufactured in the U.S. Kraken expects that it will be delivered to Kraken’s Unmanned Maritime Vehicle Facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia for sea trials in the spring of 2021.

Dive’s commercial LD-AUV is designed to support long duration missions at full ocean depths and is positioned to add value to Kraken’s RaaS data collection business.

“We are excited that the Dive Technologies’ sea trials were successful and we look forward to working with them as a long-term customer for Kraken’s batteries and sonar technology but also as a strategic partner that will enable us both to expand our businesses” said Karl Kenny, Kraken President & CEO.



For Dive, the company is focused on delivering capable, flexible and reliable large displacement AUVs to defense and commercial customers at a reasonable price leveraging leading commercial-off-the-shelf technology. For Kraken, the company gains access to a large diameter, long mission duration AUV for use in Kraken’s emerging RaaS business. It should be noted that the DIVE LD-AUV is significantly different than Kraken’s ThunderFish XL (TFXL) AUV which is being internally developed by Kraken. TFXL is a rectangular, hovering AUV being developed for subsea resident applications versus the Dive LD-AUV which is geared towards long range, long endurance survey missions.

“We are excited that the Dive Technologies’ sea trials were successful and we look forward to working with them as a long-term customer for Kraken’s batteries and sonar technology but also as a strategic partner that will enable us both to expand our businesses” said Karl Kenny, Kraken President & CEO. “As we grow the recurring service side of our business, we will leverage our key in house technologies across the underwater vehicle value chain and look to partner with other suppliers who can produce with strong quality and at reasonable costs.”







