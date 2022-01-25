Wednesday, January 26, 2022
 
VIDEO Interview: OI ’22 is a ‘Go’ for in-person Event in London

The Oceanology International exhibition and conference returns to ExCel London in March 2022

Oceanology International (Oi) exhibition and conference is back on the calendar as an in-person event. The premier subsea technology event in the world, Oceanology International 2022 is scheduled to take place in ExCel London on March 15-17, 2022.

With the welfare of attendees a paramount concern, organizer RX Global has designed an exhibition and conference space which leaves no stone unturned in creating a COVID-safe environment.

In addition to the welcome return of long-term Oi exhibitors such as iXblue, Kongsberg Maritime, Fugro and Teledyne Marine, the Oi22 show floor will be accommodating 83 new stands hosting companies which are exhibiting at an Oi event for the first time. These include GeoAcoustics Ltd, which supplies sonar equipment for bathymetry, side scan and sub-bottom profiling; and Blueprint Lab, which manufactures robotic arms for use in challenging subsea environments.

At the center of ocean innovation and technology, Oi will showcase world first product introductions including the culmination of a four-year EU supported project called AIRCOAT, a hull coating which reduces friction, fouling and emissions while increasing vessel performance. From Sweden, Amo Kabel launch the first DNV approved aluminum power cables replacing traditional copper. A record-breaking underwater AUV thruster will be launched by Tianjin Haoye Technology of China and Canada’s Seamor Marine will introduce the new Mako ROV built to carry a variety of accessories with a power capacity to run them all simultaneously.

  • Watch MTR TV's interview with David Ince, Oi '22 events director, here, with key insights on the upcoming event:


Another attraction on the exhibition floor is the Ocean ICT area showcasing over 20 companies, dedicated to the latest developments in ocean IT, communications, satellite and data solutions. These include BeamworX, which specializes in the acquisition, processing and integration of single/multibeam echosounder and laser data; Hydromea, an emerging supplier in high-speed wireless underwater communication and portable robotics; and WSENSE, which manufactures monitoring and comms systems that harness a unique patented solution in the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT).

Always popular at Oi events are the multiple on-water product demonstrations, this year on an even bigger scale and scope, unique to Oi and staged in the adjacent Royal Victoria Dock. This year Fugro will be demonstrating its Blue Essence 12 m uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the first in the industry with an electric remote operated vehicle (eROV) controlled from an onshore remote operations center. USV’s will play an important role in the maritime sector offering a safer, more sustainable solution in support of the energy transition. The dockside will manage operations from multiple all-weather locations and includes demos from the likes of USV manufacturer OceanAlpha; ROV designer Blueye; and the hydrographic survey solutions provider Seafloor Systems. Visitors can also examine moored vessels on display such as the Kommandor Stuart from Hays Ships, and vessels hosted by Magellan, Briggs and NORBIT Subsea. The latter’s 14.25m catamaran, SV Thame, is fully equipped for high-resolution bathymetric and terrestrial surveys.

Meanwhile, the all-new Ocean Futures Theater will be the flagship venue for the Oi 22 industry leading conference program. Headline presentations on The New Blue Economy, Energy Transition and Technology in Support of Science will feature distinguished guest panellists including Dr. Rick Spinrad, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator, Vladimir Ryabinin, Executive Secretary IOC-UNESCO and Dr Ralph Raynor Professorial Research Fellow at the LSE. Associated technical presentations by a prominent array of academics, technicians, engineers, CEOs and scientists will be held during the show covering important areas such as Ocean Observation, Energy Transition, Pollution & Low Carbon, Hydrography & Survey and Uncrewed Vehicles.

