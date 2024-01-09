VideoRay Names Snyder Director of Applications Engineering, Integration and Testing

Underwater robotics solutions company VideoRay announced the appointment of Jeff Snyder as its new Director of Applications Engineering, Integration and Testing.

Snyder began his career with a degree from Duke University before serving as a special operations officer for the US Navy. After his service with the US Navy, he earned a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Now a highly seasoned marine technology professional, Snyder brings to VideoRay over two decades of expertise garnered from leadership and field positions at robotics and technology organizations such as SeaVision Underwater Solutions, L3 Harris-Oceanserver, and Terradepth.

With VideoRay’s rapidly increasing defense sales and the recent acquisition of Blue Ring Imaging, system integration and testing are becoming increasingly important to keep pace with advanced innovation and product development. Drawing from his extensive background, Snyder will be instrumental in developing and executing rigorous test plans, both in production and field settings, and ensuring the validation and improvement of current systems. His focus will extend to the integration of new sensor payloads, software platforms, and capability upgrades designed to push the boundaries of existing and emerging robotic solutions, while preserving VideoRay’s legacy of product quality and reliability.

Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay, expressed his excitement about Snyder's addition to the team, said, "Jeff Snyder's comprehensive experience and proven track record are exactly what the VideoRay team needs as we continue to grow and innovate at a rapid pace. His leadership will help ensure we continue our commitment to delivering the highest reliability products, as we delve into rapidly expanding technology advancements. "

Snyder adder, “I have had the pleasure of working with VideoRay as a customer and partner for over 15 years, benefitting from their tradition of reliable products and industry-leading advancement in the small vehicle market. I am humbled by the opportunity to join the incredible team at VideoRay and contribute to their legacy of continuous innovation. The current state of technology in our space is poised to undergo rapid expansion, and I am incredibly excited to help leverage my experience as we evolve existing and future capabilities, applications, and platforms.”