Wednesday, January 10, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 9, 2024

VideoRay Names Snyder Director of Applications Engineering, Integration and Testing

Jeff Snyder (Photo: VideoRay)

Jeff Snyder (Photo: VideoRay)

Underwater robotics solutions company VideoRay announced the appointment of Jeff Snyder as its new Director of Applications Engineering, Integration and Testing.

Snyder began his career with a degree from Duke University before serving as a special operations officer for the US Navy. After his service with the US Navy, he earned a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Now a highly seasoned marine technology professional, Snyder brings to VideoRay over two decades of expertise garnered from leadership and field positions at robotics and technology organizations such as SeaVision Underwater Solutions, L3 Harris-Oceanserver, and Terradepth.

With VideoRay’s rapidly increasing defense sales and the recent acquisition of Blue Ring Imaging, system integration and testing are becoming increasingly important to keep pace with advanced innovation and product development. Drawing from his extensive background, Snyder will be instrumental in developing and executing rigorous test plans, both in production and field settings, and ensuring the validation and improvement of current systems. His focus will extend to the integration of new sensor payloads, software platforms, and capability upgrades designed to push the boundaries of existing and emerging robotic solutions, while preserving VideoRay’s legacy of product quality and reliability.

Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay, expressed his excitement about Snyder's addition to the team, said, "Jeff Snyder's comprehensive experience and proven track record are exactly what the VideoRay team needs as we continue to grow and innovate at a rapid pace. His leadership will help ensure we continue our commitment to delivering the highest reliability products, as we delve into rapidly expanding technology advancements. "

Snyder adder, “I have had the pleasure of working with VideoRay as a customer and partner for over 15 years, benefitting from their tradition of reliable products and industry-leading advancement in the small vehicle market. I am humbled by the opportunity to join the incredible team at VideoRay and contribute to their legacy of continuous innovation. The current state of technology in our space is poised to undergo rapid expansion, and I am incredibly excited to help leverage my experience as we evolve existing and future capabilities, applications, and platforms.”

Related News

(Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics Streamlines Business Ops

Nauticus Robotics, a U.S. developer of autonomous vehicles and robots for data collection and intervention services for offshore industries…

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

© magann / Adobe Stock

Frozen Methane Under the Seabed is Thawing – And It's Worse Than We Thought

Buried beneath the oceans surrounding continents is a naturally occurring frozen form of methane and water. Sometimes dubbed…

Vos Joins Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ, a provider of intelligent ocean solutions and the creator of the OPENSEA operating system, appointed Jeff Vos…

Lucas Cribley (Photo: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation Names Cribley Business Development Manager

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation (C-I) has welcomed back Lucas Cribley as its new business development…

Image courtesy Saab

Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

maxon: 200 times faster subsea inspection with the goddess of the deep
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news