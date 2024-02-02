Voyis Provides Subsea Tech for Galápagos Coral Expedition

Canadian underwater technology company Voyis has worked on a scientific expedition with Memorial University of Newfoundland in the Galápagos Islands, exploring and documenting the enigmatic world of cold-water coral ecosystem.

The expedition, led by Chief Scientist Katleen Robert, was funded by Schmidt Ocean Institute, and also included the participation of the Charles Darwin Foundation and the Galápagos National Park.

The Galápagos Islands, renowned for their unique biodiversity, are home to a multitude of cold-water corals, including those residing in vertical habitats.

Taking place from September 18 to October 19, 2023, the expedition was equipped with advanced technology, including Voyis' Insight Micro laser scanner, to unlock the secrets of these vertical coral reefs.

The laser is able to create a detailed 3D reconstruction of the coral habitat, including cliff morphology and biological layers.

Using the ROV SuBastian as a survey vehicle, the team mapped the vertical reefs with unparalleled precision, allowing for the study of organism distribution, biodiversity, coral growth, and the identification of individual species.

This digital reconstruction will provide accessible insights for scientists and the public alike.

The insights gained from this expedition will not only advance the understanding of these understudied ecosystems but also provide a critical reference point for evaluating human impact and shaping future conservation efforts.