Voyis Support Launch: Professional Services for Underwater Visual Surveys & Photogrammetry

Voyis has announced the launch of Voyis Support, a new professional service designed to help clients achieve successful underwater visual surveys and photogrammetry projects. Building on over a decade of expertise in subsea imaging and 3D reconstruction, Voyis Support provides the technical guidance, operational experience, and advanced methodologies needed to deliver accurate results from survey planning consultation through to final 3D models.

Whether you are an asset owner looking to outsource a complete underwater inspection, or a survey company deploying Voyis technology independently, Voyis Support ensures reliable results, efficient mobilization, and high-quality data, every time.

Voyis Support is designed to be scalable and flexible, ensuring clients can access the level of support that best suits their needs. Services range from targeted consultations to onsite technician support and generation of data deliverables.

Project Consultation: Expert guidance on survey design, mobilization planning, and best practices to align projects with specific goals.

Onsite or Remote Acquisition Support: Professional assistance to ensure smooth operations, data integrity, and troubleshooting in real time.

Data Processing & Photogrammetry: Transformation of image datasets into clean, accurate, and ready-to-use 3D models for engineering, analysis, or visualization.

Through each of these services, Voyis emphasizes data quality assurance, reducing costly rework and ensuring survey efficiency.

From the earliest planning stages to the final deliverables, Voyis Support is focused on turning stills data into precise and actionable outputs.

Clients can expect: