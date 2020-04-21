 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2020

NOAA, Vulcan to Explore and Map the Deep Ocean

Elizabeth Steffen, scientist at NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and University of Hawaii, deploys a Deep Argo float off Hawaii on May 16, 2018. The float was tested here in preparation for its recent release as part of a new array in the western South Atlantic off Brazil. NOAA and Vulcan collaborated to deploy 27 Deep Argo floats off Brazil that report back ocean temperature and salinity data from the surface to the seafloor. Credit: Blake Watkins/ University of Hawaii

Elizabeth Steffen, scientist at NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and University of Hawaii, deploys a Deep Argo float off Hawaii on May 16, 2018. The float was tested here in preparation for its recent release as part of a new array in the western South Atlantic off Brazil. NOAA and Vulcan collaborated to deploy 27 Deep Argo floats off Brazil that report back ocean temperature and salinity data from the surface to the seafloor. Credit: Blake Watkins/ University of Hawaii

NOAA has forged a formal agreement with Vulcan Inc. to share data resulting from the two organization’s ocean work.

Both NOAA and Vulcan share a mission to advance the public’s understanding of the value and importance of the global ocean. Through a new memorandum of understanding, NOAA and Vulcan intend to deepen their current work together through additional collaborative opportunities.

“The future of ocean science and exploration is partnerships,” said retired Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator. “NOAA is forging new collaborations, such as the one with Vulcan, to accelerate our mission to map, explore, and characterize the ocean, which will help NOAA support the conservation, management, and balanced use of America’s ocean and understand its key role in regulating our weather and climate.”

The agreement with Vulcan is another example of NOAA’s increased effort to create partnerships that help NOAA advance ocean science, fully map the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone and strengthen the American Blue Economy, which includes sustainable seafood production, tourism and recreation, ocean exploration, marine transportation, and coastal resilience.

“Lack of knowledge and not being able to monitor progress toward better ocean health is a fundamental shortcoming when trying to build a successful strategy,” said Bill Hilf, CEO of Vulcan Inc. “We see this knowledge gap as a call to action. Together with partners such as NOAA, we will help provide foundational data to inform the restoration and protection of our oceans.”

Seattle-based Vulcan Inc. manages a broad portfolio of projects and investments all over the world. The company serves as an incubator for new technologies and global philanthropic efforts. Its work focuses on solving some of the world’s biggest challenges facing oceans, climate, conservation, and communities.  

This is the second major collaboration between NOAA and Vulcan and its philanthropic work funded by The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. The groundbreaking public-private collaboration began in 2017 to deploy a large array of new deep ocean floats, expanding observations in a key area of the western South Atlantic off Brazil. As of February of this year, that array of Deep Argo floats has been deployed and 27 floats are reporting back ocean temperature and salinity data from the surface to the seafloor. These data will be publicly available and used to better understand how changes in the bottom half of the ocean may influence long-term weather, climate, and sea-level rise.

The NOAA MOU with Vulcan comes on the heels of other partnerships with ocean exploration and technology organizations, including Caladan Oceanic, OceanX, Ocean Infinity, and Viking Cruises.

AmericaBrazilmarine transportation
Email

Related News

(Photo: Australian Antarctic Program)

Sea Trials for Australia's New Icebreaker Delayed Due to COVID-19

Australia's newly built Antarctic icebreaking research and supply vessel (RSV) is nearly ready to be delivered, but its sea…

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes…

Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Norway approved on Wednesday Equinor's 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($466 million) plan to build floating offshore wind turbines…

© nattapon7/AdobeStock

As Oil Crisis Deepens, Hedge Funds Sense a Turnaround

Hedge fund managers sensed oil prices were nearing a turning point last week, and for the first time in more than two months…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

MBARI researchers head out into Monterey Bay to deploy a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (LR-AUV), an underwater robot that is programmed at the surface and then travels underwater for hundreds of miles, measuring water chemistry and collecting water samples as it goes. Credit: Brian Kieft (c) 2015 MBARI

MBARI Works at Unlocking Ocean Biology

Greater understanding of what goes on in the ocean is starting to become a reality – thanks to growing use of unmanned surface…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OceanServer Technology Inc.

OceanServer Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), three axis digital compasses and high efficiency Lithium Ion battery solutions.
sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news