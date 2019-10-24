 
October 24, 2019

W2POWER Floater Passes First Test

Image: The W2POWER prototype was decommissioned from the PLOCAN’s test site. Photo: courtesy of PLOCAN.

Testing of the W2Power multi-turbine floating offshore wind platform prototype has been completed at the Plocan test site at the Canary Islands in Spain.

The Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) said the test was developed between June 2019 and October 2019, focused on a 1:6 scale prototype, aiming to collect information from different parameters that will allow a further development and optimization of this multi-turbine platform.

The platform, which comprised two 100kW turbines, aimed to collect information on different parameters to allow further development and optimization.

The project has been funded within the framework of the European call Era-Net DEMOWIND, co-funded by several institutions including the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI).

