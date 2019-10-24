W2POWER Floater Passes First Test

Testing of the W2Power multi-turbine floating offshore wind platform prototype has been completed at the Plocan test site at the Canary Islands in Spain.

The Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) said the test was developed between June 2019 and October 2019, focused on a 1:6 scale prototype, aiming to collect information from different parameters that will allow a further development and optimization of this multi-turbine platform.



The project has been funded within the framework of the European call Era-Net DEMOWIND, co-funded by several institutions including the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI).