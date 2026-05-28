WASSP Launches BlueBeam v2 Software

WASSP, a leader in multibeam sonar technology and part of the ENL Group, announced the global release of the BlueReam v2 software for WASSP systems, an upgrade delivering advances in mapping quality, user control, water-column visualization, and operational efficiency across the entire WASSP product range.

BlueBeam v2 represents the biggest leap forward in the WASSP software ecosystem in years, bringing new tools, performance improvements, and enhanced visualization capabilities to commercial fishers, superyacht operators, research vessels and hydrographic surveyors operating in more than 30 countries worldwide.

BlueBeam v2 introduces a suite of features designed to give operators insight and confidence on the water with a host of new features such as Fish Target histograms, dual display charts, water column heatmaps, additional overlays and input integrations.

Developed and refined in close collaboration with real-world WASSP users working in some of the most demanding marine environments on the planet, BlueBeam 2's new capabilities are built to perform where clarity and reliability matter most.

BlueBeam v2 is available now for all supported WASSP systems. WASSP will be packaging the new BLUEBEAM v2 license with all new F and W series units. Existing Gen 3 customers can also upgrade to BLUEBEAM v2 to get the edge from the range of new features and increases in performance.