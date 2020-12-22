 
Williams Named GM at Klein

MIND Technology, Inc. named Michael A. Williams as General Manager at its Klein unit located in Salem, NH, following the retirement of Frank Cobis.

Williams has more than 35 years of technical and business management experience covering a broad range of technologies and industries including aerospace and defense, commercial aerospace, homeland security, and medical. He held various roles with Lockheed Martin leading advanced technology development for a wide range of platforms, with his last post as the systems engineering lead for the F-35 program. After Lockheed, Williams managed the radio frequency countermeasures unit for BAE Systems before becoming the VP of Engineering for Elbit, SVP of Engineering for American Science & Technology, and SVP of Engineering for Protom International. Williams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management.

“We would like to thank Frank Cobis, who has retired after 15 years with Klein, for the significant contributions he has made to Klein’s evolution. We sincerely appreciate his service and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Guy Malden, MIND’s Co-CEO and Executive Vice President of Marine Systems.

