December 31, 2019

WindFloat Atlantic Platform Heads Offshore

The second of the three platforms for the WindFloat Atlantic project has left the Port of Ferrol for its final destination 20 kilometers offshore Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

Upon arrival to the project site, it will be installed next to the first floating platform, which has the exact same dimensions: 30 meters in height and with a 50-meter distance between each column. The third and final platform, once it arrives to the site, will complete the first floating offshore wind farm in Continental Europe.

Transportation of the three WindFloat Atlantic floating structures is a milestone in itself, as it sidesteps the need for towing craft designed specifically for this process and makes it possible for the project to be replicated in other geographies.

The structure, which has set off from the outer harbor of Ferrol, comprises a floating platform and the largest wind turbine ever installed on a floating structure.

Once operational and with the installed capacity of 25 megawatts, the wind farm will be able to generate enough energy to supply the equivalent of 60,000 users each year.

The project is led by the Windplus consortium, comprising EDP Renewables (54.4%), Engie (25%), Repsol (19.4%) and Principle Power Inc. (1.2%).

The facility has three wind turbines mounted on floating platforms which are anchored only with chains to the seabed at a depth of 100 meters. It includes cutting-edge technology that minimizes the environmental impact and facilitates access to untapped wind resources in deep waters.

