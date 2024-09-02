Monday, September 2, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 2, 2024

NKT Wraps Up Work on Shetland Renewables Interconnector

(Credit: NKT)

(Credit: NKT)

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT, in close collaboration with SSEN Transmission, has completed the turnkey project of connecting the Shetland Islands to the main grid in Scotland with the Shetland HVDC Link.

The 320 kV HVDC interconnector is now a key contributor to the integration of renewable energy in Great Britain.

Interconnected power grids are essential to the green transition and with the completion of the Shetland HVDC Link, 600 MW of renewable energy can now flow from the Shetland Islands to the Scottish mainland.

NKT has finalized the turnkey project connecting the remote islands in the North Sea to the main grid with two HVDC 320 kV power cables.

NKT installed 253 km offshore and 10 km onshore power cables, unlocking the Islands' renewable potential while also securing a continuous supply of low-carbon power.

As part of the environmental focus of the operation, the installation of the submarine power cable system was completed by energy efficient NKT Victoria cable laying vessel.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with SSEN Transmission, utilizing our extensive HVDC technology expertise to support a low-carbon power supply for the Shetland Islands. With the completion of the Shetland HVDC Link, our contribution to the development of the power grid in Scotland and Great Britain continues,” said Darren Fennell, head of NKT’s high-voltage business in Karlskrona, Sweden.

The power cables for the Shetland HVDC Link were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system.

Related News

Seismic survey vessel PXGEO 2 (Photo: PXGEO)

Trinidad and Venezuela Set to Launch Seismic Survey at Joint Gas Fields

Seismic work at offshore gas fields shared by Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago is expected to start in the coming days,…

(Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks Wraps Up Geotechnical Job Offshore Mexico

TDI-Brooks, a U.S.-based marine services company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, has completed…

Source: Vineyard Wind

Crawlers to Inspect Blades After Vineyard Wind Failure

Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova on Friday released a plan outlining the steps to be followed after a turbine blade failure last…

Conceptual visualization of a port location with vibrant marine life following successful coral restoration efforts. (Adobe Firefly AI Image Generator).

Restoring Marine Habitats and Port Decarbonization

Considering the global initiatives to become nature positive by 2030 [1] and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals [2]…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Concludes Four-Year US Offshore Wind Survey

Fugro has completed four years of continuous survey operations in New Jersey and New York for US-based offshore wind developer…

Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian Gets $647M Job to Install Australia’s Green Interconnector

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has signed a contract, worth around $647 million (€600 million)…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news