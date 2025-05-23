 
New Wave Media

May 23, 2025

OPT Wraps Up WAM-V Sea Trial off New Jersey

(Credit: OPT)

(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT), a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has completed its first WAM-V 22 sea trials for a customer with substantial operations in Sub Saharan Africa.

The sea trials were carried out at OPT’s newly permitted test site in Southern New Jersey following site visits and operational reviews by the U.S. Coast Guard.

OPT’s WAM-V features autonomous capabilities and is designed to provide offshore surveys with 24/7 operational payloads for multiple days without requiring a return to base.

"This is a great step ahead for OPT. We are pleased that we have completed the sea trials of a WAM-V for a major specialized offshore services customer and were able to do so at our newly permitted test site.

“This now enables us to test year-round on either coast, making it easier for customers to receive their products and further decreasing the time from booking to revenue recognition,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of the OPT.

Related News

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier…

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

InterMoor announced the successful completion of multiple study packages for the planning, installation, operations, and maintenance of a commercial-scale floating windfarm in the United Kingdom. Credit: Adobe Stock/Dabarti

InterMoor Completes Studies for UK Floating Windfarm Development

InterMoor, a provider of mooring services and a brand in Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors Business Line, announced the successful…

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create a unique insight into the iconic Mersey River that will help port operators be smarter about managing complex navigation channels. Credit: NOC

Satellites Help NOC Track Tidal Change for Safer Port Operations

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create insight into the…

(Credit: Trendsetter Engineering)

US Firm Debuts 20K Intervention Solution at Gulf of America Deepwater Field

Texas-based subsea oil and gas equipment supplier Trendsetter Engineering has marked the first deployment of its Trident 20…

Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for Remote-Controlled Subsea Work

Ocean services provider DeepOcean, with its joint venture partners Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, has taken delivery…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news