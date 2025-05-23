OPT Wraps Up WAM-V Sea Trial off New Jersey

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT), a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has completed its first WAM-V 22 sea trials for a customer with substantial operations in Sub Saharan Africa.

The sea trials were carried out at OPT’s newly permitted test site in Southern New Jersey following site visits and operational reviews by the U.S. Coast Guard.

OPT’s WAM-V features autonomous capabilities and is designed to provide offshore surveys with 24/7 operational payloads for multiple days without requiring a return to base.

"This is a great step ahead for OPT. We are pleased that we have completed the sea trials of a WAM-V for a major specialized offshore services customer and were able to do so at our newly permitted test site.

“This now enables us to test year-round on either coast, making it easier for customers to receive their products and further decreasing the time from booking to revenue recognition,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of the OPT.