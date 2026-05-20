R.M. Young Company Launches Re-Engineered SNOdar Snow Depth Sensor

R.M. Young Company announced the launch of their re-engineered SNOdar (Model 54000), a LIDAR-based snow depth sensor that delivers real-time, accurate snow depth measurements during active snowfall, when reliable data is needed most.

Across environmental monitoring, infrastructure management and public safety, accurate snow depth data is a critical operational input. Obtaining that data reliably during active storm conditions has long presented a technical challenge. Most snow depth sensors rely on ultrasonic technology, which is susceptible to signal degradation in falling snow. SNOdar uses LIDAR, Light Detection and Ranging, to provide continuous, accurate measurement even in the middle of a snowstorm.

R.M. Young Company, a manufacturer of professional meteorological instruments since 1964, acquired the SNOdar technology and undertook a comprehensive re-engineering effort to bring the product fully in line with the performance and reliability standards the company has upheld since its founding. Improvements include a major overhaul of the mobile app, enhanced SDI-12 firmware reliability, refined data visualization and a redesigned mounting clamp with improved thermal isolation.

The SNOdar features an internal non-volatile data logger capable of storing a full season of measurements, eliminating the need for a separate logger at each deployment site. The sensor outputs data via SDI-12 and RS-232, enabling integration with existing hydrological and meteorological monitoring networks without replacing existing infrastructure.

At 265 grams and smaller than a baseball, the SNOdar is among the most compact laser-based snow depth sensors on the market. Its average power draw of 0.5 watts makes it well-suited for solar and battery-powered deployment at remote sites. Field configuration, calibration and data access are handled through a free iOS and Android app via Bluetooth Low Energy—no cable or on-site computer required. Most installations are complete in under 30 minutes.

R.M. Young Company will host a free technical webinar on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 PM Eastern. The session will cover SNOdar's measurement technology and performance in storm conditions, hardware specifications and deployment best practices, connectivity and network integration, and recent product improvements. The webinar will be presented by Gabe Denton, Business Development Manager, and Conor Byrne, Engineering Manager, and will include a live Q&A. The session is intended for field technicians, hydrologists, meteorologists, and engineers responsible for snow monitoring infrastructure. Registration is free here.