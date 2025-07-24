 
New Wave Media

July 24, 2025

R.M. Young Webinar: “Reimagining Snowfall: Introduction to SNOdar”

Credit: R.M. Young Company

Credit: R.M. Young Company

R.M. Young Company, a leader in precision meteorological instrumentation, has announced its inaugural webinar: “Reimagining Snowfall: Introduction to SNOdar,” taking place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM EDT. 

This event marks the beginning of a three-part educational series focused on innovative tools and techniques for winter weather monitoring.

The first session will spotlight SNOdar, R.M. Young’s latest LiDAR-based snow depth sensor, designed to deliver reliable performance in harsh winter environments. Led by company experts Andy Oliver, Director of Product & Applications Management, and Ed DiFilippo, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, the webinar will provide attendees with a detailed look at the sensor’s capabilities, technology, and real-world applications.

Topics will include:

• A brief history of snow measurement methods
• How SNOdar works and how it compares to traditional methods
• Key technical features and setup best practices
• Practical use cases in solar, ski, and environmental sectors
• A preview of upcoming features, including future eSWE functionality

The session will also feature live polls, a Q&A portion, and insights into how SNOdar supports safe operations and data-driven decisions in snow-prone regions.

This is the first installment of a three-part webinar series focused on snow measurement and monitoring, providing professionals in environmental science, research, utilities, and winter operations with timely insights ahead of the winter season.

All registrants will receive access to an on-demand recording after the event, ensuring flexibility for those unable to attend live.

Registration is free and now open.

Related News

© Pim Bongaerts

Nortek Nucleus Supports Coral Reef Photogrammetry Project

In a collaboration between the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University of Sydney, California Academy…

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Gets Woodside Job at Trion Deepwater Project off Mexico

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a three-year contract by Woodside Energy to provide tubular running…

© Deep Ocean Search

Deep Sea Vision, Deep Ocean Search Enter MoU

In conjunction with the launch of its brand-new Mariner XL ROV, Deep Ocean Search (DOS) Ltd entered a Memorandum of Understanding…

© NOVACAVI

NOVACAVI Hybrid Umbilical Powers AI Robot in Dock Restoration

NOVACAVI, specialist in custom underwater and marine cables, has been chosen to design and manufacture a hybrid buoyant umbilical…

© Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Showcases Shipwreck Technology at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is proud to bring an extraordinary deep-sea discovery to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news