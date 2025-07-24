R.M. Young Webinar: “Reimagining Snowfall: Introduction to SNOdar”

R.M. Young Company, a leader in precision meteorological instrumentation, has announced its inaugural webinar: “Reimagining Snowfall: Introduction to SNOdar,” taking place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM EDT.

This event marks the beginning of a three-part educational series focused on innovative tools and techniques for winter weather monitoring.

The first session will spotlight SNOdar, R.M. Young’s latest LiDAR-based snow depth sensor, designed to deliver reliable performance in harsh winter environments. Led by company experts Andy Oliver, Director of Product & Applications Management, and Ed DiFilippo, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, the webinar will provide attendees with a detailed look at the sensor’s capabilities, technology, and real-world applications.



Topics will include:



• A brief history of snow measurement methods

• How SNOdar works and how it compares to traditional methods

• Key technical features and setup best practices

• Practical use cases in solar, ski, and environmental sectors

• A preview of upcoming features, including future eSWE functionality

The session will also feature live polls, a Q&A portion, and insights into how SNOdar supports safe operations and data-driven decisions in snow-prone regions.

This is the first installment of a three-part webinar series focused on snow measurement and monitoring, providing professionals in environmental science, research, utilities, and winter operations with timely insights ahead of the winter season.

All registrants will receive access to an on-demand recording after the event, ensuring flexibility for those unable to attend live.

Registration is free and now open.