 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2022

Tech File: Next-gen Acoustic Flooded Member Detection

Monitor with ISFMD software showing. Image courtesy Impact Subsea

Monitor with ISFMD software showing. Image courtesy Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea released a new generation of underwater, Flooded Member Detection system: ISFMD V3, designed to provide an intuitive yet simple-to-use flooded member detection system for deployment by divers or remotely operated vehicles.

The system provides capability to test and store results for multiple members  at a time. Multiple members can be preconfigured prior to commencing the survey with details of diameter, length and angle. Multiple readings can be logged per member, including at different test positions around the member. 

Members are automatically classified as flooded, part flooded or dry, using an advanced digital correlation detection technique.  This technique allows acoustic returns to be detected even if the return is below the ambient noise level.  This approach to detecting an acoustic return ensures exceptionally high accuracy and reliability in readings.

The ISFMD V3 system operates by transmitting an acoustic pulse into an underwater member.  If there is a liquid inside the member the pulse will
transfer through the member, bouncing off the opposite member wall and back to the probe. If however the member is full of air the signal is attenuated and will not bounce back to the probe.



Snapshot of the ISFMD V3 user interface showing a member which has had a number of measurements conducted on it. Image courtesy Impact Subsea

Related News

Figure 1. Summary of the method from collecting data on the PML Explorer to model training and plastic detection using the AI algorithm. Image courtesy Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Floating Plastic Litter Detected, Categorized Using AI

A new AI technique pioneered by scientists at PML uses images from a vessel-mounted camera to identify different types of…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

Case Study: Autonaut Put to the Test

‘AutoNaut completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile mission gathering PAM, ADCP, CTD, and wave data on the Atlantic continental shelf…

A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29, 2022. (Photo: David Resnick / U.S. Army)

Navy Establishing Unmanned Surface Vessel Fleet for Persistent ISR in Middle East

“We're not tinkering. We're building enhanced maritime domain awareness.”The U.S. Navy’s Task Force 59, based in Bahrain as part of the U.S.

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Rovco Nets UXO, Seabed Survey Deal at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subsea and hydrographic survey services firm Rovco has signed a contract with the Dutch marine services contractor Van Oord…

Credit: KAUST

KAUST, Ocean Aero to Deploy Solar-powered AUSV in Red Sea

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Stema Systems

Stema Systems supplies and integrates on rental and sales basis hydrographic and oceanology measurement systems. We are the manufacturer of the Silas SBP and Tune in-situ density products on which many authorities world-wide rely to maintain the nautical depth in muddy environments.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Welder

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news