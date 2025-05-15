 
DEME Acquires 50% Stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

(Credit: BAUER Group)

DEME Offshore Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of DEME Group, has acquired a 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies, a BAUER Group company.

BAUER Offshore Technologies specializes in drilling services for the installation of foundations for offshore wind farms.

The company will become part of DEME’s Offshore Energy segment.

The experienced eight-person team will continue to deliver its consulting and engineering services, along with specialized equipment developed and manufactured by the BAUER Group.

The company will maintain operations under the Bauer Offshore Technologies brand and continue to collaborate closely with the BAUER Group.

The agreement includes an option for DEME to acquire the remaining 50% within the next five years.

