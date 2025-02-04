Tuesday, February 4, 2025
 
Acteon Marks First-Year Milestone at German Offshore Wind Farm O&M Job

Butendiek offshore wind farm (Credit: Acteon)

Acteon, through its geo-services brand UTEC, has completed the first year of a three-year balance of plant inspection contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for the 228 MW Butendiek offshore wind farm in Germany.

During the first year, Acteon conducted annual subsea foundation inspections using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), array cable and foundation seabed surveys, and corrosion protection surveys for the wind farm, located approximately 32 km west of the island of Sylt in the German sector of the North Sea.

The work was performed by UTEC, a brand within Acteon’s geo-services business line, and included a multibeam echosounder seabed survey of the array cables and foundation scour.

Additionally, Deepwater, formerly a brand in Acteon’s energy services business line, carried out inspection of the impressed current cathodic protection systems on the turbines along with a subsea CP survey using its POLATRAK DC II reference cell, providing reliable data on the condition of the subsea assets.

These services covered the wind turbine generators and the offshore substation, ensuring the integrity and operational efficiency of the wind farm’s infrastructure.

The services were executed from the Arctic Hunter, a survey vessel provided by OS Energy. A similar vessel will be available in 2025 and 2026 to perform survey and ROV inspection services for this site and others.

Throughout the operations, the results were uploaded to UTEC’s proprietary iSite Subsea portal, enabling the project team to swiftly interpret inspection results.

For more than ten years, above-water asset owners have been using iSite, the market-leading collaborative virtual asset and data management platform.

UTEC has now developed this core platform to create iSite Subsea, designed specifically to meet the needs of the offshore renewable energy market, and its new capabilities were demonstrated on this project.

“Successful completion of the first year of this contract with SGRE is a key milestone. It demonstrates our expanding capabilities for balance of plant inspection and survey, and our team is already focused on delivering the 2025 inspections.

“The Butendiek offshore wind farm project continues to expand Acteon’s portfolio in the renewable energy market, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for offshore wind developments,” said Ben Johnston, Balance of Plant Lead, UTEC.

