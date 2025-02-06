Thursday, February 6, 2025
 
IMO Adopts Revised Action Plan to Combat Marine Plastic Litter

(Credit: IMO)

The IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response has agreed on the draft 2025 Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships, with a view to its approval by the Marine Environment Protection Committee in April 2025.

The draft was agreed at the 12th session of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response, which was held at IMO Headquarters in London in January 2025.     

The 2025 Action Plan was prepared following a revision of the initial Action Plan approved in 2018, considering actions completed since its approval.

The actions included in the draft 2025 Action Plan are set for completion by 2030 and aim at the following primary outcomes: 

  • Reduction of the contribution from fishing vessels to marine plastic litter 
  • Reduction of shipping's contribution to marine plastic litter 
  • Enhanced public awareness, education, and seafarer training 
  • Improvement of the effectiveness of port reception facilities and treatment in reducing marine plastic litter  
  • Improved understanding of the contribution of ships to marine plastic litter 
  • Strengthened international cooperation 

The Sub-Committee updated the timeframes for the expected completion of the actions, grouping them according to short, mid, long-term, and continuous actions.

The Marine Environment Protection Committee is expected to adopt the draft document at the upcoming session (MEPC 83), to be held from 7 to 11 April, 2025. 

