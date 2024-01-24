Affordable Nightvision Technology: SIONYX Nightwave

SIONYX last year launched Nightwave, a first-of-its-kind marine camera system built around the brand’s proprietary Black Silicon BSI CMOS sensor.

Nightwave allows mariners to navigate safely by easily spotting hazards and debris in moonless starlight without additional illumination. Built to operate in the toughest marine environments, the night vision camera is IP67 waterproof and shock rated. Nightwave integrates to most any vessel's electronics by connecting to major brand MFDs via the analog video output. With flexible mounting and setup, Nightwave can also connect to a mobile device via Wi-Fi for an enhanced user experience. At an MSRP of $1,595.00, Nightwave sets a new standard of affordability for night vision.





Features include:

• <1mlx moonless starlight sensitivity allows mariners to see well beyond human eyesight and detect a man-sized object at 150m.

• The system’s high resolution detector provides upgraded quality imaging capability in near total darkness.

• Wide 44 degree field of view increases situational awareness to spot unexpected obstacles, debris, markers, vessels, and more.

• Convenient installation flexibility: permanent mounting hardware is included, as well as a standard 1/4”-20 mount interface.

• Nightwave can be oriented ball-up or ball-down, to meet any challenging mounting requirements.



BEFORE: The view without using Nightwave. Image courtesy SIONYX AFTER: The view when using Nightwave. Image courtesy SIONYX