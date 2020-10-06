 
New Wave Media

October 6, 2020

AIRMAR Opens Office in Cape Town

(Image: AIRMAR Technology Corporation)

(Image: AIRMAR Technology Corporation)

Ultrasonic transducers and Chirp technology company AIRMAR Technology Corporation said it has opened a new South African sales and support office in Cape Town. The new office will manage sales and service operations for both Airmar and Marport (an Airmar subsidiary) products, serving all commercial and recreational business in South Africa.

Leading the charge at the new location is marine veteran Craig Santer, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the operation. “Craig is uniquely qualified to manage our Airmar and Marport business in South Africa. His 14-year career has revolved around successfully handling the sales, installation and service of marine electronics for both commercial and leisure vessels,” says Airmar CEO, Steve Boucher. “We’re pleased he will be at the helm of our South African office.”

“Our rapidly growing business in this region really demanded an office be established here,” explains Craig. “We want to ensure our business partners throughout the world get the timely service and support they need, regardless of their location. Having an office in South Africa means we can more easily achieve that goal, as well as be able to provide major local fishing industries with Airmar products that will be both critical to their future success and groundbreaking for their industries.”

“We have already noticed a revelation in the squid industry as vessels that have upgraded to Airmar’s CM275LHW and CM599LHW dual frequency band, chirp-ready transducers are seeing targets they had no visibility of with their dated standard frequency transducers,” continues Craig. “Feedback is that target definition of the fish and egg beds is unrivaled.”

“Similar feedback is coming from bottom long line and tuna pole vessels that have transitioned to the CM599LH and have felt an impact from the increased number of targets they can see, due to significantly heightened bottom detection at 800m. Further, vessels that work both of those fisheries will have what is considered the best transducer for both markets with just one Chirp-Ready transducer onboard.”

Craig’s initial focus at the new office will be to develop business operations that will ensure needed products and services are provided as quickly as possible, and that commissions are done by a certified Airmar installer. The South African office will maintain stock of both Airmar and Marport products to expedite even faster order turn-around.

Airmar EMEA will continue to service all other countries on the African continent from their facility in Saint-Malo, France and will support Airmar South Africa’s stock and service.

Email

Related News

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

The Riptide UUV-12. Photo: BAE Systems

Vehicle Launch: Riptide UUV-12 takes BAE Systems into Medium UUV Sector

BAE Systems unveiled the newest addition to its unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) portfolio, the RiptideTM UUV-12, a 12-inch…

Photo: Alseamar

Tracking Climate Change onboard SeaExplorer

An innovative tool for assessing the impact of climate change in the ocean: measuring pCO2 at sea with the SeaExplorer underwater…

Credit: Statnett

Gallery: Wreckage of Major German World War Two Warship Discovered Off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle…

Dr. Virmani in front of Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor in Fremantle, Australia prior to the vessel's departure for its Ningaloo Canyons expedition. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Influencer: Dr. Jyotika Virmani, Schmidt Ocean Institute

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Dr. Jyotika Virmani, Schmidt…

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ASD Sensortechnik GmbH

We specialise in the distribution and marketing of oceanographic instrumentation. In co-operation with our partners we develop individual solutions for our customers. Dr.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news