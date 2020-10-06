AIRMAR Opens Office in Cape Town

Ultrasonic transducers and Chirp technology company AIRMAR Technology Corporation said it has opened a new South African sales and support office in Cape Town. The new office will manage sales and service operations for both Airmar and Marport (an Airmar subsidiary) products, serving all commercial and recreational business in South Africa.

Leading the charge at the new location is marine veteran Craig Santer, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the operation. “Craig is uniquely qualified to manage our Airmar and Marport business in South Africa. His 14-year career has revolved around successfully handling the sales, installation and service of marine electronics for both commercial and leisure vessels,” says Airmar CEO, Steve Boucher. “We’re pleased he will be at the helm of our South African office.”

“Our rapidly growing business in this region really demanded an office be established here,” explains Craig. “We want to ensure our business partners throughout the world get the timely service and support they need, regardless of their location. Having an office in South Africa means we can more easily achieve that goal, as well as be able to provide major local fishing industries with Airmar products that will be both critical to their future success and groundbreaking for their industries.”

“We have already noticed a revelation in the squid industry as vessels that have upgraded to Airmar’s CM275LHW and CM599LHW dual frequency band, chirp-ready transducers are seeing targets they had no visibility of with their dated standard frequency transducers,” continues Craig. “Feedback is that target definition of the fish and egg beds is unrivaled.”

“Similar feedback is coming from bottom long line and tuna pole vessels that have transitioned to the CM599LH and have felt an impact from the increased number of targets they can see, due to significantly heightened bottom detection at 800m. Further, vessels that work both of those fisheries will have what is considered the best transducer for both markets with just one Chirp-Ready transducer onboard.”

Craig’s initial focus at the new office will be to develop business operations that will ensure needed products and services are provided as quickly as possible, and that commissions are done by a certified Airmar installer. The South African office will maintain stock of both Airmar and Marport products to expedite even faster order turn-around.

Airmar EMEA will continue to service all other countries on the African continent from their facility in Saint-Malo, France and will support Airmar South Africa’s stock and service.