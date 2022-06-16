 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2022

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites can be developed and expanded has been announced as the winner of this year’s Underwater Technology Conference (UTC) Award.

Alcatel Submarine Networks’ (ASN) DC/FO subsea power and communications solution combines subsea controls and power in a single, open-standard and standardised high voltage DC and fibre optic cable, reducing the cost and complexities involved in traditional and often more bespoke umbilical cable solutions.

The same standard cross section can be used to deliver 100 kW of power over distances in excess of 300 km to any subsea production system supplied equipment.  It unlocks new capability, such as underwater drones and all-electric trees and thanks to easy to implement standardized joints, field extensions are also simplified and lower cost, enabling phased developments.

The technology, which builds on technologies originally developed for submarine telecommunications, saw its first deployment last year, at Equinor’s Johan Castberg field development in the Barents Sea. Since deployment at Johan Castberg, the technology has also been chosen for several more field developments and projects, including the Breidablikk subsea field development and the Northern Lights CCS project.

It is also helping to supporting ocean science, as part of the IDMAR project in Sicily in a 3,500 m deep deployment. Equinor has patent in subsea well concept solutions applying the DC/FO technology.

The prize, which is designed to recognize, celebrate and showcase the many outstanding achievements within the global subsea industry, was awarded to joint winners ASN and technology co-developer Equinor at the UTC dinner held at the Grieghallen in Bergen, Norway.

Receiving the UTC Award were Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager at ASN, Marc Genot, VP O&G Business Unit at ASN, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables.

“DC/FO Technology is the result of a long-term partnership between ASN, a market leader on submarine telecommunication, and Equinor, a major Energy Operator," said Marc Genot – ASN VP O&G Business Unit. "On behalf of ASN I’d like to thank Equinor for having made the considerable efforts that were necessary to enable a non-O&G company initially unfamiliar with the expectations of the O&G industry to deliver a solution that is relevant to the needs of this industry."

“ASN has long-standing expertise and field proven track record on the design of long distance subsea optical fiber systems and the design, manufacture and deployment of high reliability subsea products operating up to 8000 m water depth. Under Equinor’s guidance and support, ASN has leveraged on this expertise to develop and qualify DC/FO Technology, now adopted on Equinor projects and available to the O&G industry.”

Also recognized, from the ASN team, are Florence Palacios, Ghislaine Vareille, Rodolph Audebert, Laurent Boeglin, Romuald Lemaitre, Thierry Verhaege and Jean-François Marcerou.

“The DC/FO Technology was originally developed due to subsea control power and step-out limitations. However, the technology has proven competitive also on fields without such limitations," said Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. "The main reasons are higher tie-back capacity (number of wells), simplifications towards host facilities and a high level of standardisation. Equinor has been the main funder and co-developer of the DC/FO technology since 2010, where TRL4 was passed in 2015.”

Also recognized from Equinor are Trond Bertmand and Nicola Chiesa.

Related News

Paco Santana, Rob Howard and Nick Hartman launch the Bayonet Ocean Vehicles range. Image courtesy Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles Debuts Product Range at UDT

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a new company, launched at Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) in Rotterdam last week, using the platform…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

CorPower Ocean Debuts "Commercial Scale" Wave Energy

CorPower Ocean unveiled the CorPower C4, its first commercial scale Wave Energy Converter (WEC) and CorPack clusters, which…

Sir Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group - Credit: Balmoral Group

Balmoral Group Boss Jim Milne Receives Knighthood

Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group, was awarded the honor of Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday…

Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Shark Bay. Photo by Sahira Bell, PhD graduate from UWA.

4500 Years Old & 180km: World's Largest Known Plant Discovered in Shark Bay

Largest known plant on earth discovered at Shark Bay, and it's 4,500 years old.Researchers from The University of Western…

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc.

A US subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Its REMUS vehicles provide marine professionals worldwide with intelligent marine robots they can rely on. These innovative AUVs are utilized internationally in marine research…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news