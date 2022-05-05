 
New Wave Media

May 5, 2022

TMC, Allseas Complete Initial Deepwater Trials of Polymetallic Nodule Collector Vehicle

Hidden Gem - Credit: TMC

Hidden Gem - Credit: TMC

The Metals Company (TMC) and Allseas have successfully completed the initial deep-water trials of the polymetallic nodule collector vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean, TMC said Thursday.

To remind, back in March, The Metals Company (TMC), a company extracting battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, said it had together with its strategic partner and shareholder, Allseas, completed the deployment and wet-test commissioning of their pilot robotic nodule collector vehicle at the Port of Rotterdam, in preparation for the deepwater testing in the Atlantic Ocean, which has now been completed, too.

Describing the deepwater tests, TMC said:"Engineers successfully lowered the Allseas-designed collector vehicle to the seafloor at depths of 2,470 meters, marking the first time the vehicle had been subjected to ultra-deep-water temperatures and pressures. Engineers then subjected the vehicle to extensive testing of its various pumps and critical mobility functions, driving 1,018 meters across the seafloor."

The pilot nodule collector vehicle was deployed from the Hidden Gem (ex-Vitoria 10000) vessel and lowered to the seafloor.The Allseas-designed nodule collector vehicle awaiting launch from the Hidden Gem - Credit: TMC 

"The pilot nodule collection system is so far performing beautifully throughout these trials, and getting the collector vehicle into the deep water in the Atlantic has given the team the opportunity to really pressure-test critical components,” said Gerard Barron, CEO & Chairman of The Metals Company. “I continue to be astounded by the planning and preparedness of Allseas engineers who are moving right along into wet-test commissioning and trial deployment of the riser system.”

Since 2019, Allseas and TMC have been working together to develop a pilot system to collect polymetallic nodules that sit unattached on the seafloor and lift them to the surface for transportation to shore. Nodules contain high grades of nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt — key metals required for building electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

With this latest round of deep-sea trials, Allseas engineers will also test the deployment of components of the riser as well as the connection between the jumper hose and the collector vehicle. 


"All of the trials to date are in preparation for full pilot nodule collection system trials later this year over an 8 kmsection of the NORI-D contract area in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean," TMC said.

The trials are an integral part of the International Seabed Authority’s regulatory and permitting process and the environmental impact data collected both during and after this nodule collection test work will form the basis of the application for an exploitation contract by TMC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI).

According to TMC, development of technologies to collect polymetallic nodules first began in the 1970s when oil, gas, and mining majors including Shell, Rio Tinto (Kennecott), and Sumitomo successfully conducted pilot test work in the CCZ, recovering over ten thousand tons of nodules. 

"In the decades since, the ISA was established to develop the regulatory framework to govern mineral extraction in the high seas while technology development efforts have largely focused on scaling proven nodule collection technologies and optimizing for minimal seafloor disturbance and environmental impact," TMC said.An ROV-shot image of the nodule collector vehicle driving across the seafloor - Credit: TMC

Related News

©Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Says Its New Subsea Wellhead Tech Saves Rig Time, Costs

U.S.-based international energy services and technology firm Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology,…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Becomes Aker BP's Preferred Subsea Inspection, Intervention Supplier

Subsea services company DeepOcean has entered into a long-term strategic partnership agreement with the Norwegian oil and…

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Brings Remote Survey Service to Gulf of Mexico

Edison Chouest Offshore's affiliate C-Innovation has, through its C-Survey (C-S) division, brought its remote survey operations…

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

All Oceans Eng Ltd

100 word profile ALL OCEANS are globally acknowledged as leaders in the design and delivery of marine and underwater winches, Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) and Tether management Systems (TMS). The AC-ROV 100m and 3000m micro submersibles are ALL OCEANS products sold under the AC-CESS business name.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Boat Captain for SEAL Tour

● San Diego, California, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news