Allspeeds Delivers 'Largest' Webtool Cutter to Ashtead Technology

Hydraulic tool maker Allspeeds said Thursday it had supplied a Webtool HCV330 hydraulic cutter to subsea equipment rental firm Ashtead Technology.

According to the company, this is the largest Webtool cutter manufactured so far, and is designed to cut large diameter umbilicals and subsea power cables up to 330mm.

It will add to the fleet of high-performing subsea cutting technologies that Ashtead Technology already has for the offshore energy sector.

"Advances in subsea power cables mean they are now larger in diameter and better armored. The Webtool HCV330 allow the cables to be cut cleanly in a single guillotine cutting action. It can be either attached to a work-class ROV for subsea operations, or deck mounted on a vessel for scheduled cutting during cable lay / recovery. The Webtool HCV330 has a robust steel construction with electroless nickel plating to aid corrosion resistance," Allspeeds said.

“We have noticed a trend in demand within offshore wind for larger cutters, the HCV330 will allow our clients to cut the larger diameter types of cables that are now being deployed for offshore wind projects.” says Keith Elliot, managing director, Allspeeds Ltd.

The HCV330 cutter is part of the Webtool range of high-performance hydraulic cutters and systems. All Webtool cutters are designed and manufactured in the UK by Allspeeds, the company said.



