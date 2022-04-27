 
April 27, 2022

All American Marine Inks Deal to Build Geodynamics/NV5 Wind Survey Vessel

Image courtesy All American Marine (AAM)

Image courtesy All American Marine (AAM)

All American Marine (AAM) won a contract to build a research and hydrographic survey vessel for Geodynamics, an NV5 company. 

R/V Shackleford is a 73 x 26.7-ft. semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull that was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The vessel will have the fundamental, and primary design elements of the Duke University Marine Lab’s R/V Shearwater and Blue Tide Puerto Rico’s R/V Blue Manta that were both recently commissioned.

R/V Shackleford is named after the southernmost barrier island in the Cape Lookout National Seashore chain, a region rich in maritime history. The vessel will be built to USCG Subchapter T standards and will primarily operate off the eastern seaboard of the U.S. 

“Our continued focus is meeting the most stringent offshore survey specifications in the world, whether that is for nautical charting or for subsea exploration to support offshore wind development. Our model is therefore building the boat around the ideal sensors, allowing us to achieve the most accurate and repeatable data, day in and day out. A larger, more stable and customized vessel will not only help us  maintain our high standards of quality, but it will also help with our real-time data acquisition and processing transparency objectives by comfortably accommodating our client reps,” said Chris Freeman, General Manager & Sr. Marine Geologist.

The R/V Shackleford integrates the signature Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. This design is proven to have both low-wake wash energy and increased fuel economy. 

For the operator, the most valuable feature is the fuel economy, consuming approximately the same gallons per nautical mile throughout the estimated cruising speed of 18-24 knots, with a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 4-8 knots, fully laden. With a large fuel capacity of 1500 gallons, this fuel-efficient design will be able to hold up to 16-day passengers / 8 live-aboard plus 3 crew. The propulsion package includes 2x fixed pitch propellers, powered by twin CAT C18 “D” ACERT, Tier 3 engines, rated at 803 bhp @ 2100 RPM driving ZF 665V remote mounted gearboxes.

