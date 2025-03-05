 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2025

All American Marine Delivers Cal Poly Humboldt Catamaran

Source: All American Marine

Source: All American Marine

All American Marine (AAM) has delivered a 78’ x 26.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran to Cal Poly Humboldt.  The vessel will serve as a scientific exploration platform and support faculty research along the Northern California and Oregon coasts.

Designed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, the RV North Wind builds on the proven success of similar research vessels, including the R/V Shackleford and the University of Hawaii’s R/V Imua.

Constructed to US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards, it is optimized for near-coastal and offshore operations, supporting Cal Poly Humboldt’s research initiatives in oceanography, marine ecosystems, and the emerging offshore wind industry.

The vessel is powered by twin MAN D2862LE43B EPA Tier 4 engines with diesel particulate filters and meets California’s stringent environmental standards while delivering exceptional performance. The vessel is capable of fully laden cruising at speeds exceeding 28 knots at 80% engine load.

Featuring Teknicraft’s signature hydrofoil-assisted hull design, the vessel minimizes drag, enhances fuel economy, and ensures a smoother ride in rough seas. Its CFD-modeled hull shape reduces wake energy and optimizes efficiency, a critical feature for long-duration research missions.

Outfitted with a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite, a fixed WASSP multibeam system, and Okeanus deck handling equipment, the North Wind provides advanced capabilities for oceanographic research. Onboard, researchers benefit from wet and dry labs, a computer lab, industry-leading electronics, comfortable live-aboard quarters, and a full suite of oceanographic equipment.

North Wind is designed with extended missions in mind, and it features comfortable accommodations for 14 live-aboard researchers, including full bunks, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and onboard laundry facilities. A galley and dedicated common areas offer space for collaboration and expanded opportunities for daytrips.

The vessel will provide Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, students, and others with a pioneering platform, allowing them to access and study a wide array of marine environments, says AAM. The knowledge gained from research missions on this vessel will directly support managing and conserving California’s marine resources. These amenities, combined with the vessel’s fuel-efficient propulsion system and advanced research equipment, make it an optimal platform for multi-day and offshore scientific operations. The vessel also accommodates up to 40 daytime passengers, supporting a range of mission types.

Related News

Source: CSIRO

CSIRO Science Ship Takes Students on Tasmanian Circumnavigation

Thirty university students and trainers from across Australia will get to circumnavigate Tasmania aboard CSIRO research vessel…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have reached an agreement on the key terms for possible merger of the two companies…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has introduced the Marine Technology Business Unit, a strategic initiative dedicated to shipbuilding…

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The Pennies-Wise, Lives-Foolish Effort to Eliminate NOAA

I know how to reduce the federal budget by $7B, if we are willing to kill a few thousand Americans every year, put our economy further into debt…

Rendering of the new Polarstern (Credit: Ocean Architects and Elomatic)

Elomatic and Thyssenkrupp Ink Ship Design Contract for New Polarstern Icebreaker

German naval conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and Finland-based consulting and engineering company Elomatic have signed a design…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news