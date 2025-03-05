All American Marine Delivers Cal Poly Humboldt Catamaran

All American Marine (AAM) has delivered a 78’ x 26.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran to Cal Poly Humboldt. The vessel will serve as a scientific exploration platform and support faculty research along the Northern California and Oregon coasts.

Designed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, the RV North Wind builds on the proven success of similar research vessels, including the R/V Shackleford and the University of Hawaii’s R/V Imua.

Constructed to US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards, it is optimized for near-coastal and offshore operations, supporting Cal Poly Humboldt’s research initiatives in oceanography, marine ecosystems, and the emerging offshore wind industry.

The vessel is powered by twin MAN D2862LE43B EPA Tier 4 engines with diesel particulate filters and meets California’s stringent environmental standards while delivering exceptional performance. The vessel is capable of fully laden cruising at speeds exceeding 28 knots at 80% engine load.

Featuring Teknicraft’s signature hydrofoil-assisted hull design, the vessel minimizes drag, enhances fuel economy, and ensures a smoother ride in rough seas. Its CFD-modeled hull shape reduces wake energy and optimizes efficiency, a critical feature for long-duration research missions.

Outfitted with a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite, a fixed WASSP multibeam system, and Okeanus deck handling equipment, the North Wind provides advanced capabilities for oceanographic research. Onboard, researchers benefit from wet and dry labs, a computer lab, industry-leading electronics, comfortable live-aboard quarters, and a full suite of oceanographic equipment.

North Wind is designed with extended missions in mind, and it features comfortable accommodations for 14 live-aboard researchers, including full bunks, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and onboard laundry facilities. A galley and dedicated common areas offer space for collaboration and expanded opportunities for daytrips.

The vessel will provide Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, students, and others with a pioneering platform, allowing them to access and study a wide array of marine environments, says AAM. The knowledge gained from research missions on this vessel will directly support managing and conserving California’s marine resources. These amenities, combined with the vessel’s fuel-efficient propulsion system and advanced research equipment, make it an optimal platform for multi-day and offshore scientific operations. The vessel also accommodates up to 40 daytime passengers, supporting a range of mission types.

