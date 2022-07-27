Oi Americas Announces Key Partnerships for February 2023 Event

RX Global, the organizers of Oceanology International Americas (OiA), announced a new collaboration with the Marine Technology Society (MTS), a collaboration designed to complement an existing relationship with the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT) Houston Branch.

The MTS San Diego Section will be delivering conference content and market support while SUT Houston Branch will continue to deliver technical sessions along with marketing the event to its members and the wider community.

“We recognize the global leadership role the MTS plays within the marine technology landscape and are working collaboratively with the San Diego Section and SUT Houston Branch to work in delivering strategic conference content, marketing support and industry insights," said Event Director David Ince. "This is a significant development for the event and for all those who take part. OiA2023 will be the first event in the ocean technology and science calendar and will offer the community opportunities to do business, attend first class conference and technical sessions delivered by the titans of marine technology. In addition, attendees will be able to network with ocean professionals from across the Americas and Asia.”

Zdenka Willis MTS president noted “RX and the OiA team have a long history of bringing the marine and underwater technology communities together. MTS is happy to partner to foster a technical dialogue within those communities focused on the role marine technology plays in advancing the New Blue Economy and supporting solutions to some of society's biggest environmental challenges.

Local MTS San Diego Section Chairman Larry Hagstrom said “MTS and the San Diego Section are excited to work with RX and SUT to deliver a rich technical program for Oi Americas in 2023. San Diego is home to a robust ecosystem of marine technology innovation and our community looks forward to delivering engaging technical sessions at OiA2023.”

In recent years OiA has also successfully partnered with the SUT Houston Branch, operating the popular concept of a ‘conference within a trade show’. As a multi-disciplinary learned society, SUT, just like OiA, brings together organizations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science, and offshore engineering.

SUT Chief Executive Cheryl Burgess said “we work closely with MTS in a number of ways including providing content for the MTS technical journal and working on joint awards such as the Captain Don Walsh Ocean Exploration Award. So, we are delighted to be working alongside them on this important event. SUT-US has been involved with Oi in San Diego since the first edition in February 2017. Jan van Smirren, the Hon Secretary of SUT-US has agreed to take the lead in coordinating SUT/MTS input, given his previous involvement in the technical track program for Oi Americas 2019.

OiA 2023 will play host to some 2500 ocean professionals looking to improve strategies for exploring, protecting and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways. The event will deliver three days of face-to-face business on the show floor allied to extensive conference and technical sessions. San Diego is the heartland of the blue economy and a gateway to the wider Americas and Asia, as such, the 2023 edition will play host to both exhibitors and attendees who are looking to develop and strengthen their relationships across fertile and economically significant regions. The event runs from the 14-16th Feb 2023 on the waterfront location of the San Diego Convention Centre.