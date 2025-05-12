CXI Announces First-ever Conference Program

May, Brighton - Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit (CXI) has released its first ever schedule of content, sponsored by Journey. Connecting the dots between seamless guest experience and the wow moments that are the cornerstone of many cruise brands’ strategies, the conference will include speakers from Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and many more. The CXI conference will take place 3 - 4 June at the Miami Beach Convention Center, co-located with Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas and Hotel & Resort Design South.

The CXI schedule of content opens with Frictionless guest interaction for improved guest experience, which will explore the ‘how’ behind the personalisation journey and bespoke experiences that cruise brands now aim to deliver. Speakers include Cristina Fernandez, Senior Director, Digital Product Strategy, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The second day kicks of with the session New concepts in immersive experiences on cruise taps into the day’s most topical conversations, as hospitality design the world round aims to up the bar on interactive experiences which delight their guests. The second day of the conference includes Beyond the Plate: Experiential dining and Interactive signage+.

In addition to the panel discussions, hybrid networking and content sessions will take place around the show floor. One lunch and learn session will invite the audience to an intimate conversation between a cruise line buyer and a supplier, exploring the ways they develop tech-driven immersive entertainment. Suppliers are the lifeblood of the cruise ship guest experience industry, driving change with their cutting edge products, from on-land innovations to new ideas shaped exactly to the needs of the industry. Those interested in learning more from the suppliers can attend Battle of the Brands, a head-to-head pitch battle taking place on the 3 June at the CXI Conference Lounge.

Key speakers include Charles Steadman, Director, F&B Experience and Partnerships - Virgin Voyages, Katy Harris, Director Creative Experiences - Carnival Cruise Line, Marisa Christenson, Director F&B Operations and Development - Holland America Line and Ronnie Farzad, Principal - Spark Cooperative.

CXI is co-located with CSI Americas , the world's only exhibition and conference exclusively dedicated to connecting the buyers and suppliers of the cruise design industry. With the newbuild order book having grown by around 50% throughout 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, the cruise ship interiors industry is rapidly evolving. This industry-leading show features an insightful conference with both an interiors and guest experience track, content-led networking and over 300 exhibitors experienced across all areas of hospitality design.

Find the full schedule of content and show itinerary on the website here.

About Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit

