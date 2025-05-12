 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2025

CXI Announces First-ever Conference Program

May, Brighton - Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit (CXI) has released its first ever schedule of content, sponsored by Journey. Connecting the dots between seamless guest experience and the wow moments that are the cornerstone of many cruise brands’ strategies, the conference will include speakers from Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and many more. The CXI conference will take place 3 - 4 June at the Miami Beach Convention Center, co-located with Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas and Hotel & Resort Design South.

The CXI schedule of content opens with Frictionless guest interaction for improved guest experience, which will explore the ‘how’ behind the personalisation journey and bespoke experiences that cruise brands now aim to deliver. Speakers include Cristina Fernandez, Senior Director, Digital Product Strategy, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The second day kicks of with the session New concepts in immersive experiences on cruise taps into the day’s most topical conversations, as hospitality design the world round aims to up the bar on interactive experiences which delight their guests. The second day of the conference includes Beyond the Plate: Experiential dining and Interactive signage+.

In addition to the panel discussions, hybrid networking and content sessions will take place around the show floor. One lunch and learn session will invite the audience to an intimate conversation between a cruise line buyer and a supplier, exploring the ways they develop tech-driven immersive entertainment. Suppliers are the lifeblood of the cruise ship guest experience industry, driving change with their cutting edge products, from on-land innovations to new ideas shaped exactly to the needs of the industry. Those interested in learning more from the suppliers can attend Battle of the Brands, a head-to-head pitch battle taking place on the 3 June at the CXI Conference Lounge.

Key speakers include Charles Steadman, Director, F&B Experience and Partnerships - Virgin Voyages, Katy Harris, Director Creative Experiences - Carnival Cruise Line, Marisa Christenson, Director F&B Operations and Development - Holland America Line and Ronnie Farzad, Principal - Spark Cooperative.

CXI is co-located with CSI Americas, the world's only exhibition and conference exclusively dedicated to connecting the buyers and suppliers of the cruise design industry. With the newbuild order book having grown by around 50% throughout 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, the cruise ship interiors industry is rapidly evolving. This industry-leading show features an insightful conference with both an interiors and guest experience track, content-led networking and over 300 exhibitors experienced across all areas of hospitality design.

Find the full schedule of content and show itinerary on the website here.

About Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit

CXI provides the best-in-cruise experience, from entertainment and dining to service and wellness offerings. For more information on CXI, please contact Senior Marketing Manager Olivia Irving at [email protected] or call on +44 1273 086 330.

Related News

Source: OOC2025

EU Pledges Over €300 Million for Ocean Conservation

The European Union announced €301,485,000 ($342.7 million) in EU funding to support actions in the fields of the sustainable blue economy…

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is pleased to see the issuance of a new Executive Order titled Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources. Credit: Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Welcomes New Executive Order for Deep Sea Mining

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is pleased to see the issuance of a new Executive Order titled Unleashing America’s Offshore…

© Mathias / Adobe Stock

Whale Song

Who is listening to whale song? Quite a lot of people it turns out, and those who are filtering it out of their data are…

The BC Marine Energy and Decarbonization Hub is a core initiative of COAST, Pacific Canada’s hub for the sustainable blue economy, delivered in partnership with the University of Victoria. Credit: COAST

COAST, University of Victoria Join to Launch the BC Marine Energy and Decarbonization Hub

In a stride for the Canadian clean energy transition, two leaders in British Columbia’s ocean innovation sector have announced…

Source: NOC

Study of Subsea Volcanoes Aims to Improve Event Forecasting

Scientists from the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) have led an international team on an expedition in and around Santorini…

HII was recognized a second year in a row as one of top companies in the country for its exemplary commitment to advancing employee well-being. Credit: HII

HII Awarded as One of 2025’s Best Employers by Business Group on Health

HII was recognized a second year in a row as one of top companies in the country for its commitment to advancing employee…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news