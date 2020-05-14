Another Sabertooth Vehicle for Hibbard

Hibbard Inshore has purchased a second Saab Seaeye Sabertooth underwater robotic vehicle.



The Michigan-based company was first to adopt the Sabertooth technology for long tunnel inspection, breaking its record with a 12 km Australian run using its initial Sabertooth vehicle.

The Sabertooth technology also enabled Hibbard to lead in water-filled tunnel inspection at speed and against flow – and negotiate more consecutive bends than conventional systems.

In addition to its single hulled Sabertooth, Hibbard has also evaluated the double hulled Sabertooth which has led to the recent purchase and a vision of increasing their capacity to both single and double hull vehicles to fit a broader range of capability.

Hibbard has deployed the double hull Sabertooth for inspecting the longest water supply tunnel in South Korea as well as a major hydro-electric tunnel in California.

With that success and the expanded capacity the double hull offers, Hibbard Inshore is again “pushing the envelope” with the assistance of a Sabertooth to reach 20 kilometres or beyond from a single access point.

“The Sabertooth family of hybrid AUV/ROV multi-role vehicles has given us the ability to extend the range and conditions in which flooded tunnels can be inspected,” says company President, Jay Hibbard. “Compared to conventional ROVs, we have a more stable sensor platform, increased survey speed, longer range, higher tolerance for water flow, and the ability to perform both live tethered and autonomous operations.”

