March 17, 2025

Anschütz Rolls Out Navigation and Command System for Autonomous Navy Ops

(Credit: Anschütz)

(Credit: Anschütz)

German navigation specialist Anschütz has developed a navigation and command system for autonomous and unmanned maritime operations. 

The approval-ready system has undergone extensive testing in autonomous operation and is currently being prepared for use in prototypes, according to the company.

The autonomous navigation and command system from Anschütz provides navies with a sustainable capability and safety enhancement for unmanned systems. 

It ensures autonomous navigation and control and operation of unmanned platforms, while also enabling remote monitoring and control from a Tactical Operations Centre (TOC), such as a shore station or mothership.

Anschütz systems for the TOC can also be implemented as a containerized, mobile solution.

At the core of Anschütz's integrated solution is the SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System. Its capabilities include the monitoring and control of platforms, the generation of a comprehensive maritime situational picture using navigation sensors, optical sensors and surveillance systems, and as extended tactical target management. 

Unmanned vessels are navigated and dynamically maneuvered using automated course and speed control, supported by a collision avoidance system. Target detection and classification are automated, and a range of tactical functions are integrated into the system.

Typical application scenarios include ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) operations, securing critical maritime infrastructure and coastlines, as well as mine detection and identification of other underwater anomalies.

