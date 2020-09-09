 
New Wave Media

September 9, 2020

Applied Acoustic Launches New Subsea Positioning System

Credit: AAE

Credit: AAE

Applied Acoustic Engineering (AAE) has announced the launch of a new ultra-short baseline subsea positioning system, Pyxis USBL.

AAE says the system is ideal for very shallow operations such as diver monitoring, for deeper applications where ROV’s and AUV’s might be deployed, and for tracking short or long-range towed sensors such as magnetometers and side scan sonars.

"The combination of AAE’s Sigma 2 acoustic protocols and SBG Systems high precision Navsight Apogee Marine INS brings together two leading names in the field of marine technology, resulting in AAE’s most accurate and long-range positioning system to date, and in the process providing many time, cost and performance benefits to global survey operators," AAE said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pyxis USBL is a portable, calibration-free system able to immediately operate from any vessel as soon as the work site has been reached.  The MEMS-based INS does not fall under ITAR regulations, and the range-restricted option means the whole system can be shipped unhindered and without export control to almost anywhere in the world.  A feature of the Pyxis system is the ability for the operator to deactivate the range restriction in the field under an export-controlled regime," AAE said.

A spokesperson for SBG Systems said: “AAE and SBG Systems have collaborated for several years on different projects and have established an excellent relationship. We are thrilled that Applied Acoustics has selected our Navsight Apogee OEM high-performance system to be integrated into the first-ever USBL to embed a MEMS INS”.

Email

Related News

Credit: Statnett

Gallery: Wreckage of Major German World War Two Warship Discovered Off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle…

Applying ‘deep learning’ methods for the detection, classification and tracking of ships and buoys during navigation. Photo: DTU

Partnering on the Digital Ship: Inside Denmark’s ShippingLab

When will the first fully digitized, autonomous and environmentally friendly ship be ready to sail? The answer is uncertain…

Credit: SMD

SMD Wins Subsea Plow Order

UK-based subsea vehicle manufacturer Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has secured a new contract to deliver a subsea plow to a…

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Christine Spiten, Nor-Shipping’s latest #ACTION hero, is profiled here, explaining how she left Blueye for the WWF and a…

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

Manganese nodules on the Atlantic Ocean floor off the southeastern United States, discovered in 2019 during the Deep Sea Ventures pilot test. (Photo: NOAA)

Subsea Mining: The Race is On, But Effects are Unclear

Mining the ocean floor for submerged minerals is a little-known, experimental industry. But soon it will take place on the deep seabed…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

WILSEALAND LTD

WILSEALAND LTD is a young but efficient company with all its abilities put in place to survive existing companies as far as ship services and maintenance as well as health, safety and environment are concern. In addition, we are uplarged to assist you stay in good health by keeping your environment tidy and safe…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news