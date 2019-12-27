 
Aqueos Wraps Up Subsea Inspections Offshore California

(Photo: Aqueos Corporation)

Subsea services firm Aqueos Corporation announced Friday it recently completed a diving and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) campaign on the US West Coast.

The work scope included level III and IV subsea surveys of three large conventional jacket structures off the coast of California as part of an ongoing structural integrity review of the jackets, and included detailed inspection of welds.

Both Close Visual Inspection (CVI) and Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) methods were used thoughout the jackets, in water depths ranging up to 365 meters. Also included were detailed cathodic potential (CP) surveys to help determine the effectiveness of the current cathodic protection systems. A portion of the CP surveys included the cleaning of select anodes throughout the jackets, both by divers and the ROV and the taking of measurements, both manually in the case of the divers and by scaling lasers when taken by the ROV.

The surveys of the three jackets took place concurrently, with the diving operation conducted from the jackets and the ROV operations were performed from a floating asset. Through the course of the inspection program, the ROV performed more than 100 dives with nearly 700 hours of in water time logged. The dive team logged 131 dives and nearly 337 hours of in water working time.

“This project was completed incident-free utilizing ABS Classed Surface Diving Equipment and Aqueos owned and operated ROV,” said Aqueos President and CEO, Ted Roche.

