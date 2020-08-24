Arctic Rays Debuts New Submersible Monitoring System

Arctic Rays, LLC has launched a compact submersible monitoring system for use in 1 atmosphere pressure housings.

Designed specifically for manned submersible battery pods and electronics housings where immediate detection of leaks is critical, the monitoring system is suited for other applications as well.

The 90.5mm x 51mm x 19mm single-board system monitors for ground faults, leaks and includes on-board barometric pressure, temperature and humidity sensors. The ground fault system monitors both poles of two independent DC busses up to 350V. The leak detection system can monitor up to eight independent locations with the included remote self-checking water detection probes.

The system has two on-board configurable alarm relays. It is electrically isolated and has ethernet and RS232 communications.