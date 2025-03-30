 
New Wave Media

March 30, 2025

Arctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low Maximum Extent for the Year

Source: NSIDC

Source: NSIDC

Arctic sea ice has likely reached its maximum extent for the year, at 14.33 million square kilometers (5.53 million square miles) on March 22, according to scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The 2025 maximum sea ice extent is the lowest in the 47-year satellite record, falling short of the previous record low of 14.41 million square kilometers (5.56 million square miles) set on March 7, 2017.

“This new record low is yet another indicator of how Arctic sea ice has fundamentally changed from earlier decades,” said NSIDC senior research scientist Walt Meier. “But even more importantly than the record low is that this year adds yet another data point to the continuing long-term loss of Arctic sea ice in all seasons.”

The record low Arctic maximum extent follows a near-record-low minimum extent for Antarctic sea ice, which was set on March 1, 2025, at 1.98 million square kilometers (764,000 square miles), and tied for the second lowest annual minimum in the satellite record.

(NSIDC scientists stress that the Arctic sea ice extent number is preliminary—weather conditions could change the annual maximum ice extent. NSIDC will issue a full analysis in early April.)

Related News

Source: Rice University / Josh Okun

A Graveyard for Glaciers

Last year, headstones carved from ice by Icelandic sculptor Ottó Magnússon were placed in a windswept field by the sea to create…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers…

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution could yield significant economic and environmental returns. Credit: Plymouth Marine Labs

Plymouth Marine Lab: Study Shows Benefits of Cross-Country Plastic Pollution Management

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution yields significant economic and environmental returns…

4H-JENA Engineering's CONTROS CombiSensor CO2 / CH4, which integrates carbon dioxide and methane gas measurements into a single compact unit. Credit: 4H-JENA Engineering

Ocean Business '25: 4H-JENA Engineering Sensors

4H-JENA Engineering, a leader in high-precision seawater sensor and measuring systems, is set to showcase its range of CONTROS brand…

Image courtesy of GEOMAR – Jens Greinert

The Prolonged Impact of UXO

In 1946, the Polish cargo ship SS Kielce, loaded with munitions, sank about four miles off the coast of England. Its attempted…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news