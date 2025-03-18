 
March 18, 2025

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Argeo Venture vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has completed deepwater work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project, offshore Namibia, taking somewhat longer than expected.

Argeo mobilized its Argeo Venture vessel for the job, which is now demobilizing in Walvis Bay, scheduled to be completed on March 23, 2025.

The work was conducted as part of the $39 million contract Argeo secured with TotalEnergies back in April 2024.

Accoridng to Argeo, the vessel started work in Namibia on May 20, 2024 after transiting from Norway.

The project has taken somewhat longer than initially estimated due to an unexpectedly long yard-stay and poorer weather conditions than expected.

In total, Argeo Venture spent close to 10 months on project, delivering over 7000-line km of AUV geophysical data and close to 200 geotechnical samples in water depth exceeding 3000 meters.

“The contract and work program reaffirm our capability to deliver top-tier deep-water services and demonstrated our ability to execute integrated geophysical and geotechnical projects, where the geotechnical component is derived from geophysical data that is efficiently processed on board,” Argeo said in a statement.

To remind, in December 2024, Argeo signed a five-year frame agreement with TotalEnergies for offshore site investigation services, which could be extended for additional two years.

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
