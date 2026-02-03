Tuesday, February 3, 2026
 
TGS Gets Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition contract in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

A Ramform vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in the second quarter of 2026, with the contract expected to run for approximately 65 days. 

TGS did not disclose the name of the client or the value of the contract.

“We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract for a repeat customer. We have successfully conducted several monitoring surveys in this area, demonstrating the capabilities of our Ramform-designed vessels and our proprietary GeoStreamer technology.

“I am confident that our acquisition platform will once again deliver high-quality data to help optimize our client’s oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

