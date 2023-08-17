Argeo Granted a Patent on a High-energy Electromagnetic System

Argeo Robotics AS, a fully owned subsidiary of Argeo AS, has been granted a new patent from the Norwegian Industrial Patent office (Patentstyret) safeguarding the innovative design of its Argeo Discover high-energy electromagnetic system.

The company said its Argeo Discover marine mineral resource exploration solution is driven by an invention that enables high-energy electromagnetic signals through an ingenious integration with the energy bank within the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Johan Mattsson, chief physicist at Argeo, said, “The game-changing Argeo Discover empowers us to estimate the size of mineral deposits. I am tremendously excited about the prospects that this technology, developed by our skilled engineering team, will bring.”

This latest patent, which ensures the exclusivity of Argeo’s pioneering services powered by the Argeo Discover system, marks the fourth grant for Argeo from its Intellectual Rights portfolio under Argeo Robotics since its listing in 2021.