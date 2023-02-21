Tuesday, February 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 21, 2023

Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Image courtesy Argeo

Image courtesy Argeo

Argeo’s subsea vessel, Argeo Searcher, has completed a rigorous conversion and shakedown program and is now, fully equipped with both SeaRaptor AUV’s, ready to enter commercial AUV operations aligning with expanding backlog of projects.

A versatile and fuel-economic vessel rigged to meet our customer’s needs, the Argeo Searcher has been converted to cater for large scale deep-water work with dual LARS deploy- and recover systems and a complete set-up for two Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). In addition to being an effective multipurpose AUV/ROV survey vessel the Argeo Searcher is now rigged for offshore inspection and maintenance operations with allocated space for optional ROV operations. Being equipped with diesel electric propulsion the vessel provides a fuel economic platform for Argeo’s customers projects with reduced carbon footprint. Other upgrades include:

  • State-of-the art data & operation rooms
  • Customized hangar for multi AUV and ROV systems
  • Following the conversion, the vessels DP2/FMEA capabilities and has been verified.

Related News

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

© Tetiana / Adobe Stock

New Working Group Aims to Unlock Private Sector Ocean Data

A new working group has been formed with the aim to create frameworks and mechanisms that make privately owned ocean science…

Courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

The Gulf of Mexico Is Getting Warmer

A new study quantifies the warming trend in the Gulf of Mexico’s ocean heat content over the past 50 years. The study, published…

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the…

Illustration only - A PGS survey vessel

Norwegian Marine Seismic Player Enters Offshore Wind Market

Norwegian company PGS, best known for its seismic survey services in the offshore oil and gas sector, said Wednesday it had…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news