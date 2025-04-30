Ocean Aero to Continuously Monitor the Port of Gulfport for Subsea Infrastructure and Seabed Change Detection

On May 1, the Port of Gulfport will implement continuous autonomous subsea surveillance. Using Ocean Aero’s technology, the Triton AUSV, they will begin running ongoing scans using a variety of subsea payloads, including bathymetry, side-scan sonar, and magnetometers to produce high-resolution comparative datasets for real-time change detection.

The initiative is designed to detect irregularities in both port traffic and infrastructure, a feature that Port CEO and Executive Director, Jon Nass, says has the potential to save the port millions.

Triton’s monitoring will also play a crucial role in post-hurricane recovery, identifying debris and potential threats to port infrastructure in the aftermath of severe weather events. Ensuring the channel and harbor is clear for ship traffic is critical to the rapid reopening of a port following a hurricane.

A key aspect of the initiative, according to Kelly Lucas, Vice President for Research at the University of Southern Mississippi, is leveraging data analysis and prediction, which USM plans to provide.

“Small, nearly imperceptible changes can accumulate over time, evolving into significant issues that impact port operations. By identifying these subtle shifts early on through patterns found in the data, we can provide Gulfport with an unparalleled level of situational awareness, supporting proactive port maintenance and providing our students with real-world, data analysis scenarios,” said Lucas. Gulf Blue®, a Gulf Coast innovation initiative led by USM, will help connect companies looking to test new sensors and algorithms integrated with the Triton as they execute Port surveillance.

Ocean Aero’s technology is currently used by the U.S. Navy and international allies to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions (ISR), and mine countermeasure (MCM) activities abroad. Large-scale oil and gas organizations also rely on Ocean Aero’s capabilities to scan the ocean floor for pipeline damage and other anomalies.

The Port of Gulfport welcomed Ocean Aero in January of 2022 as the company relocated its manufacturing facility and headquarters from California to Mississippi.