 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2025

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore wind operators’ response to cable faults.

Engineered for compatibility across DOF’s fleet of 65 vessels, the system offers an industry-first combination of fleet-wide flexibility, road transportability, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with engineering specialists, Royal IHC, the spread allows for mobilization and commissioning within 48 hours, using just 12 lifting operations.

According to the company, this represents a vast improvement on traditional fixed systems, which are often limited to single-vessel availability.

“This is a genuine step change in how the industry can respond to cable fault downtime. Our investment reflects DOF’s ability to rapidly address clients’ needs. We’re not just adapting oil and gas equipment - this system has been purpose-built for offshore wind, with flexibility, efficiency and uptime at its core,” said Dag Raymond Rasch, Executive Vice President DOF Atlantic.

The new system includes a compact quadrant handler, tensioner, roller tables, and over-boarding chute – all designed for plug-and-play operation. Its minimal footprint improves deck efficiency while maintaining cable integrity through all lay and recovery modes.

This investment follows the successful completion of a high-profile subsea cable repair project for a major operator in the Netherlands in 2024, where DOF deployed its owned vessels and existing repair spread to restore service with minimal interruption.

“By owning both the vessels and the modular repair spread, DOF offers clients a level of control and responsiveness that’s otherwise difficult to achieve. Improving response times and reduced downtime for clients - especially under emergency conditions,” added Rasch.

DOF has already secured multiple frame agreements with leading offshore wind operators in Europe, the USA, and APAC, reinforcing the global relevance of its cable repair service line with a dedicated fleet, modular technology, and proven operational pedigree.

Related News

(Credit: LLOG)

EnerMech Gets LLOG’s Gulf of America Pre-Commissioning Job

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract from oil company LLOG for pre-commissioning services at the…

The four-kilometer airlift riser system installed upon the Hidden Gem is constructed from multiple sections of piping which must be sequentially lowered to the seafloor. Image courtesy of TMC

Trump Order Fast Tracks Subsea Mining

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S.

Empire Wind 1 visualization. Credit: Equinor

Equinor: Statement on Halting Empire Wind Project

In accordance with a halt work order issued by the US government, Empire Offshore Wind LLC (Empire) will safely halt the…

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

India Stretches Bids Deadline for 13 Offshore Deep-Sea Mineral Blocks

India has extended an auction of deep-sea blocks containing critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products until May 1…

Bridgewater Discovery geotechnical survey vessel (Credit: Kim Heng)

Kim Heng’s Rebuilt Geotechnical Survey Vessel Sets Sail

Singapore's offshore services firm Kim Heng has held a christening ceremony for the Bridgewater Discovery, a DP2 geotechnical survey vessel…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts Jobs and Scales Back US Operations

Dutch geodata firm Fugro on Tuesday said it started reducing its U.S. workforce and scaling back operations there after warning…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news