Ashtead invests $1.4M in EdgeTech Sonar Tech

Ashtead Technology invested more than $1.4 million in a range of EdgeTech sonar imaging and underwater technology systems.

The systems, which will be available for rent throughout the company’s international technology and service hubs, include the 4205-Tri-Frequency Side Scan Sonar System, the 4200-Side Scan Sonar System, the 2205-ROV Side Scan and Sub Bottom System, and the 2050-DSS Side Scan and Sub Bottom System.

The EdgeTech 2050-DSS is the latest product to combine EdgeTech’s line of side scan sonars and sub-bottom profilers into one fully integrated system. The 2050-DSS comes complete with a combined towfish, digital telemetry that runs over a single coaxial cable, a 19-inch rack mount topside interface, and EdgeTech’s DISCOVER acquisition software. The 2050-DSS can be integrated with several auxiliary sensors such as magnetometers and USBL responders. Additionally, an interface is fitted to the electronics so that the electronics and sensors can be mounted onto an ROV.

The 2050-DSS is ideal for applications such as cable and pipeline surveys, marine construction surveys and pre and post dredging surveys.