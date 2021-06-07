 
New Wave Media

June 7, 2021

Ashtead invests $1.4M in EdgeTech Sonar Tech

Ashtead Technology invested more than $1.4 million in a range of EdgeTech sonar imaging and underwater technology systems.

The systems, which will be available for rent throughout the company’s international technology and service hubs, include the 4205-Tri-Frequency Side Scan Sonar System, the 4200-Side Scan Sonar System, the 2205-ROV Side Scan and Sub Bottom System, and the 2050-DSS Side Scan and Sub Bottom System.

The EdgeTech 2050-DSS is the latest product to combine EdgeTech’s line of side scan sonars and sub-bottom profilers into one fully integrated system. The 2050-DSS comes complete with a combined towfish, digital telemetry that runs over a single coaxial cable, a 19-inch rack mount topside interface, and EdgeTech’s DISCOVER acquisition software. The 2050-DSS can be integrated with several auxiliary sensors such as magnetometers and USBL responders. Additionally, an interface is fitted to the electronics so that the electronics and sensors can be mounted onto an ROV.

The 2050-DSS is ideal for applications such as cable and pipeline surveys, marine construction surveys and pre and post dredging surveys.

Related News

© Aaron / Adobe Stock

New Coral Reef Restoration Technology Aims to Reverse Climate Change Damage

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near…

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract…

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

Photo courtesy OSIL

OSIL Modular Vibrocorers Make Global Impact

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) report that its range of vibrocorer systems are increasingly in use worldwide.A…

In 2019, Nautilus plied the Pacific waters off the island of Nikumaroro, searching for any sign of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. In the cool, dark control room, we kept a 24-hour vigil. (Gabriel Scarlett/National Geographic Image Collection)

VIDEO: Up Close and Personal with Ocean Explorer Robert Ballard

Ocean explorer and scientist Dr. Robert D. Ballard opens up on his personal life and his world-famous ocean discoveries like…

Photo courtesy Mariscope

Mariscope Launches its new ROV Flunder

Mariscope introduces Flunder, touted as "a powerful and fast" Observation Class/Light Work Class category ROV.The model is…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Subsea Technology & Rentals

STR, formerly known as Sonar Equipment Services, is a market leader in supplying the finest technology and skilled personnel to the offshore survey sectors. STR are the UK Sales & Service agents for Innova AS, who offer a wide range of products for the ROV and underwater industry…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States

Rigger

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Mechanic

● Richmond, CA, United States

Shipfitter

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Brush and Roll Painters

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news