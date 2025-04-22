 
Ashtead Technology Orders Teledyne’s New Autonomous Navigation System

(Credit: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine has secured its first orders for the Compact Navigator, the company’s new ultra-compact autonomous navigation system for subsea and surface vehicles.

Ashtead Technology has placed a significant initial order, marking the first commercial adoption of what is said to be the world’s smallest and highest-performing, fully integrated autonomous navigation solution.

The Compact Navigator is Teledyne Marine’s latest advancement in navigation technology, designed to deliver high-precision positioning and enhanced performance in a lightweight, ultra small form factor. 

The system is suitable for small vehicles, it enables new inspection and survey operations that were previously unachievable.

 “Ashtead Technology is a valued partner, and their investment in this leap forward in navigation technology is a testament to the growing demand for versatile, high-performance, compact navigation solutions. 

“Combining class-leading performance with a remarkably small footprint, the Compact Navigator operates independently of GNSS and excels in acoustically challenging environments - making it ideal for the latest generation of autonomous surface and subsea vehicles,” said Paul Mariner, Sales Manager at Teledyne Marine.

