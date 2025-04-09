 
New Wave Media

April 9, 2025

Ocean Business: Teledyne Marine Introduces New Technologies and Solutions

Ocean Business 2025 is the launch venue for a lineup of new technologies and industry solutions from Teledyne Marine. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Ocean Business 2025 is the launch venue for a lineup of new technologies and industry solutions from Teledyne Marine. Visitors to Stand T7 and Dockside HS 02 can experience firsthand the latest advancements in marine navigation, acoustics, and sensing technology, including the exclusive launch of the Compact Navigator.

  • Compact Navigator – the world’s smallest and highest performing, fully integrated autonomous navigation solution is revealed at Ocean Business
  • SeaBat T51-S – the enhanced SeaBat T51 now reaches 6000m depth while ensuring reliable, hands-free operation
  • Workhorse Proteus – an evolution of the original Workhorse ADCP combines ultimate flexibility and unparalleled data
  • BlueStreamX2 - the latest upgrade doubles Benthos Acoustic Modems' (WideBand C) data rate to 4800bits per second and enhances UTS topside systems
  • Valeport pH – an innovative self-calibrating, highly accurate, and robust pH sensor from Teledyne Valeport
  • Intrepid System – a GNSS/Inertial Navigation System for unmanned surface vehicles, seamlessly integrates with the SeaBat T20-ASV processor for precise positioning

Teledyne Marine is also hosting live on-water and dockside demonstrations, providing attendees with a firsthand look at its cutting-edge technologies in action.

  • On-Water Demonstrations – Experience the advanced functionality of the SeaBat T51-R multibeam echosounder and Lidar system aboard the CRC GALAXY, showcasing Vertical Detection Mode for superior quay wall and multi-path-rich survey data collection. Book your on-water demo here.
  • Dockside Demonstrations – Explore the precision capabilities of Teledyne’s SeaBat sonars on various marine vehicles at HS 02 throughout the event.

Teledyne Marine experts will also deliver presentations throughout Ocean Business covering the latest advancements in marine technology.

