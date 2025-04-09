 
New Wave Media

April 9, 2025

Ashtead Technology Partners Up with EdgeTech for eBOSS Sonar System

  • (Credit: Ashtead Technology)
  • (Credit: Ashtead Technology)
  • (Credit: Ashtead Technology) (Credit: Ashtead Technology)
  • (Credit: Ashtead Technology) (Credit: Ashtead Technology)

Ashtead Technology has signed a global technology partnership with EdgeTech to bring the first eBOSS system to the subsea technology rental market.

The EdgeTech Buried Object Sonar System (eBOSS) is the latest advanced technology sub-bottom sonar system developed for penetrating the seabed to accurately detect, locate, classify and identify buried and partially protruding objects including unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Originally developed for smaller UXO, the eBOSS system is also capable of identifying larger items such as mine-like objects, obstructions, pipelines and cables.

Due to the low-frequency acoustic imaging capabilities, the system can be used for real-time surveys such as cable or pipe tracking as well as route surveys. Alternatively, the data can be captured for post project processing using synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) to render 3D images of buried objects.

“We are delighted that EdgeTech has chosen Ashtead Technology as their technology partner for the impressive eBOSS system.

“Combining this industry-leading detection system, our extensive expertise in bespoke deployment methods and our global fleet of ancillary equipment will create an unrivalled, integrated detection package that will help to effectively address our customers’ subsea challenges,” said Ross MacLeod, Integrated Projects Director at Ashtead Technology.

The new technology partnership brings together EdgeTech’s latest sub-bottom profiling sonar technology with project management, training, installation support and expert offshore technicians from Ashtead Technology to ensure effective deployment and support at every stage of a project.

The eBOSS system is deployable from vessels, ROVs, ROTVs and towed vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Ashtead Technology to bring eBOSS to the market and are relying on their expertise to help provide this remarkable, game-changing  technology to customers," added Rick Babicz, Director at EdgeTech.

Related News

(Credit: We4Ce)

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for TouchWind’s Innovative Floating Wind Turbine

We4Ce, a Dutch rotor blade designer, has designed 10 rotor blade sets for Dutch wind turbine startup TouchWind for testing…

(Credit: Global Underwater Hub)

New Alliance Set Up to Boost Australia’s Subsea Sector

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) and Subsea Innovation Cluster Australia (SICA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

(Credit: Miros)

Miros Launches Cloud-based Oil Spill Detection Monitoring Tool

Miros expanded its product line with the launch of the Oil Spill Detection (OSD) Monitoring application in Miros Cloud.Designed…

(Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs)

Louis Dreyfus, MaDfly Launch ROV in Open Sea Operations

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and MaDfly have deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in open sea conditions, marking…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off New Multi-Client OBN Project in Gulf of America

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has launched a new multi-client ultra long offset ocean bottom node…

Illustration (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Intervention Equipment off Nigeria

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with Intrepid Energy Limited…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news