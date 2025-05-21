 
New Wave Media

May 21, 2025

US Assessment Determines Rice's Whales Threatened By Oil and Gas-Related Vessel Strikes

© Adobe Stock/Mooshoo Media

© Adobe Stock/Mooshoo Media

The Trump administration published a long-awaited environmental assessment on Tuesday that found that vessel strikes related to oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to jeopardize the existence of the endangered Rice's whale.

The analysis, known as a biological opinion, governs how endangered and threatened marine species should be protected from oil and gas activities in the region, which President Donald Trump has renamed the Gulf of America.

There are an estimated 51 Rice's whales in the Gulf, according to the analysis, which sets speed restrictions and a requirement for vessels to maintain a 500-meter (547 yards) minimum distance from the species if spotted.

A federal judge last year ordered the National Marine Fisheries Service to revise its previous assessment because it did not adequately address risks species face from oil spills and vessel strikes.

Oil and gas industry groups had warned that if the revised document was not produced by the judge's deadline of May 21 that vital energy operations would be shut down.

Those groups, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), welcomed publication of the analysis but criticized the finding that oil and gas activities threatened the Rice's whale population.

"As we continue reviewing the new opinion, we are concerned by the inclusion of a jeopardy finding for the Rice's whale," NOIA President Erik Milito said in a statement. "That determination appears inconsistent with the best available science and triggers unnecessary regulatory uncertainty."

An environmental group that had sued to protect the Rice's whale from oil and gas activities said the restrictions on drillers did not go far enough.

"It’s just as inadequate for protecting rare marine species as the last biological opinion was," said Chris Eaton, an attorney with Earthjustice. "For Rice's whales, it allows activities over the next 45 years that the Fisheries Service admits will kill nine whales and seriously injure three more."

(Reuters/Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Related News

Dina Polaris vessel (Credit: Geoquip Marine)

Geoquip Marine Wraps Up Surveys for German Offshore Wind Projects

Geoquip Marine, a Njord Partners portfolio company, has completed a preliminary geotechnical site investigation for two 4…

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport-Sponsored Robotics Team Finishes Among Top Alliances at World Competition

Team 78 AIR STRIKE, a Rhode Island-based FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) high school robotics team, sponsored by the Naval…

Credit: Anne Sheehan/CIRES

Satellite data from Ship Captures Landslide-Generated Tsunami

Landslide-generated tsunamis pose a serious risk to coastal communities, particularly within narrow fjords where tall cliffs…

© Stanislav / Adobe Stock

Naturally Quiet

The Arctic’s bowhead whales can live for over 200 years. Imagine what they might hear in that time: screw propellers were…

© SubCom

SubCom Deploys One Million Kilometers of Subsea Cable Systems Globally

SubCom recognized a historic organizational milestone: the deployment of more than one million kilometers of subsea cable.

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025. Credit: Panama Maritime Authority

Panamanian Seafarer Employment Sees 12% Growth in Early 2025

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news